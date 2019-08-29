Carabao Cup 2019-20: Richarlison messes up Lionel Messi celebration as Everton register late win over Lincoln City

Richarlison has been heavily mocked on social media for recreating Lionel Messi's iconic celebration after his goal against Lincoln City.

What's the story?

To the dubious response of several football fans, Everton forward Richarlison channeled the spirit of Lionel Messi as he replicated the Barcelona captain's iconic celebration during Everton's late win over Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

In case you didn't know...

Marco Silva's men established a late 4-2 win over Lincoln City during their second-round Carabao Cup contest at Sincil Bank.

The Toffees had an early scare as the hosts took the lead within a minute, courtesy of Harry Anderson. An equaliser soon came for the Merseyside outfit in the form of a 30-yard free-kick from Lucas Digne before Gylfi Sigurdsson put them ahead by finishing from the spot after the break.

Lincoln City restored parity over ten minutes later, thanks to Bruno Andrade, but new signing Alex Iwobi quickly re-established Everton's lead.

Richarlison all but sealed the win with an unstoppable header in the 88th minute to set up a meeting with Sheffield Wednesday in the next round of the domestic cup competition.

The heart of the matter

Immediately after his header, Richarlison made an attempt to reproduce Messi's iconic goal celebration in which the Argentine maestro held his name and his number up to the Santiago Bernabeu crowd.

However, things did not go quite as planned for the Everton forward whose shirt number faced himself rather than the crowd at Sincil Bank.

Richarlison has since been mocked for the mistake on social media and was further made fun of for using such an iconic moment for a routine win against lower league opposition in the Carabao Cup.

Origi after sealing the champions league final



Richarlison after sealing an unconvincing 4-2 win in the second round of the league cup against Lincoln pic.twitter.com/PokXfjsOAq — Colm 🇮🇪 (@ColmQ12) August 28, 2019

What's next?

Everton's victory over Lincoln City means the Toffees are drawn away to Sheffield Wednesday in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

All 16 third-round games are scheduled to take place from September 23rd.