Carabobo vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd February 2023

Carabobo will entertain Atletico Mineiro at Estadio Olímpico de la UCV in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

Carabobo vs Atletico Mineiro Preview

The 2023 Copa Libertadores - South America's premier club football tournament – enters its second stage with eight matches scheduled for this week. Carabobo and Atletico Mineiro are kicking off their campaigns as they were given byes to the second stage. At stake is a ticket to the third stage of the tournament.

Carabobo FC of Venezuela have appeared four times in Copa Libertadores but are yet to progress beyond the second stage. El Granate opened their domestic season with a goalless draw in an away fixture against Caracas in early February before crushing Zamora 3-0 at home. They sit third in Primera División with four points.

The visitors finished seventh in the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A – Brazilian Serie A – last season and couldn’t defend the title they won a year earlier. With the new season slated for mid-April, Atletico Mineiro have been busy with their state league - Campeonato Mineiro - which they won last season.

Galo are unbeaten in their last five matches in Campeonato Mineiro. They defeated CA Patrocinense in their last game 2-1. Atletico Mineiro are continental giants as well following their triumphs in the 2013 Copa Libertadores and in the 2014 Recopa Sudamericana. The two teams will be playing against each other for the first time.

Carabobo vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Carabobo have scored a total of eight goals and conceded three in their last five matches.

Carabobo have made four appearances in the Copa Libertadores and three in the Copa Sudamericana.

Carabobo have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Atletico Mineiro have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five away matches.

Carabobo have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Atletico Mineiro have won four times and drawn once.

Carabobo vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

The hosts’ top scorer last season, Kevin Viveros, who was also the league’s top scorer with 21 goals, has left the club. Francisco Apaolaza, who joined from Club Estudiantes de la Plata, is expected to step into his shoes.

Carabobo Fútbol Club @Carabobo_FC Proceso de acreditación - CONMEBOL Libertadores.



Para todos los periodistas y medios de comunicación para el juego de ida de la Fase 2 de la CONMEBOL Libertadores ante Atlético Mineiro.



Link del formulario: Proceso de acreditación - CONMEBOL Libertadores.Para todos los periodistas y medios de comunicación para el juego de ida de la Fase 2 de la CONMEBOL Libertadores ante Atlético Mineiro.Link del formulario: forms.gle/qfuCjPL5EQ6vEd… 📰 Proceso de acreditación - CONMEBOL Libertadores.Para todos los periodistas y medios de comunicación para el juego de ida de la Fase 2 de la CONMEBOL Libertadores ante Atlético Mineiro. 🔜Link del formulario: forms.gle/qfuCjPL5EQ6vEd… https://t.co/wLlfXixJyZ

Former Brazil international Hulk was the visitors’ top performer last season, with 14 goals and 22 assists. Much is expected of him in the continental campaign.

Atletico Mineiro are favorites based on form despite playing away.

Prediction: Carabobo 1-2 Atletico Mineiro

Carabobo vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Atletico Mineiro

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Atlético @Atletico



Às 11:40 (horário local) embarcamos para Caracas, na Venezuela, no primeiro passo rumo à #Galo em solo panameño!Às 11:40 (horário local) embarcamos para Caracas, na Venezuela, no primeiro passo rumo à #GloriaEterna #Galo em solo panameño! 📍🇵🇦Às 11:40 (horário local) embarcamos para Caracas, na Venezuela, no primeiro passo rumo à #GloriaEterna! ✈️🇻🇪 https://t.co/cOT6Pimc2S

Tip 3: Atletico Mineiro to score first – No

Tip 4: Carabobo to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes