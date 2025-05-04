Carabobo vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2025

Carabobo will host Botafogo at the Estadio Misael Delgado on Tuesday in the fourth match in Group A of the 2025 CONMEBOL Libertadores campaign. The hosts will be keen to get their first continental win of the season and get revenge for their first-leg loss against the midweek visitors.
Carabobo picked up their only point of the tournament so far by pulling off a 1-1 draw against Chilean outfit Universidad de Chile last time out, but remain at the bottom of their group after three games played. The Venezuelan hosts have only won three of their last eight competitive games, but will be optimistic to get all three points when they host the defending champions.
Botafogo have also been in mediocre form with only two wins in their last eight games and will need to get a result this weekend to help their chances of progressing from the group stages.
The Brazilian side kicked off their continental campaign with 1-0 defeat to Universidad de Chile and then beat Carabobo 2-0 in their second game before losing 1-0 to Estudiantes de La Plata last time out in the competition.
Carabobo vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Carabobo and Botafogo following their maiden matchup last month.
- El Granate have scored just once in the Libertadores so far, the joint-fewest in the competition alongside four other sides.
- Botafogo have conceded two goals after three matches played so far. Only Barcelona SC(1) and LDU (0) have conceded fewer in this year's CONMEBOL Libertadores.
- The hosts are tied on points atop their domestic league table, boasting a league-best defensive record of only seven goals conceded in 13 matches.
- O Glorioso have only scored six goals in seven games in their domestic Brasileirão Betano Serie A this season.
Carabobo vs Botafogo Prediction
The hosts are underdogs going into the weekend as they have a considerably weaker squad than their Brazilian visitors. El Granate will, however, rely on their home advantage to get a result.
Fogo will only need to get past their recent domestic struggles to get all three points when they take the trip to Venezuela this midweek.
Prediction: Carabobo 0-1 Botafogo
Carabobo vs Botafogo Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Botafogo to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the hosts' last 10 games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last 14 competitive outings)