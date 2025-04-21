Carabobo vs Universidad de Chile Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22, 2025 

Carabobo and Universidad de Chile battle for three points in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Tuesday at the Estadio Polideportivo Misael Delgado. The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at La Guaira in the Venezuelan Liga FUTVE.

Universidad, meanwhilem saw off La Serena 3-1 at home in the Chilean Liga de Primera. They were two goals up at the break, thanks to Israel Zuniga and Charles Aranguiz strikes. Angelo Henriquez halved the deficit in the 62nd minute, but Rodrigo Contreras made sure of the result from the spot.

Los Azules now shift their focus to the continent, where their last game was a 2-1 comeback win at Estudiantes, while Carabobo suffered a 2-0 defeat at Botafogo. The loss left them at the foot of Group A with zero points from two games, while Universidad lead the way with maximum points from two games.

Carabobo vs Universidad de Chile Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Carabobo's last nine games across competitions have produced less than three goals, with eight seeing at least one side failing to score.

Universidad have won five of their last six competitive games, including the last four.

Four of Carabobo's last five home games to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Nine of Universidad's last 10 away games have seen both sides score.

Carabobo's last four games have been level at the break.

Carabobo vs Universidad de Chile Prediction

Carabobo have been the whipping boys of the group, and a third loss will leave them on the cusp of being out of the running for knockout qualification.

Universidad, meanwhile, have been in fine form on both the domestic and continental scene. They are the early pacesetters in the group, and a third win will leave them with one foot in the knockouts.

Expect the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Carabobo 0-1 Universidad

Carabobo vs Universidad de Chile Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Universidad to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

