Caracas vs Athletico Paranaense prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Caracas will host Athletico Paranaense on matchday one of the 2022 Copa Libertadores on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Puerto Cabello in the Venezuelan Primera Division on Saturday.

Athletico Paranaense also settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Cortiba in the second leg of their Campeonato Paranaense semifinal tie.

Pablo scored a second-half penalty to cancel out Alef Manga's first-half strike, with Coritiba progressing to the final and eventually winning the competition.

Athletico will turn their attention to continental action and will be keen to build on their Copa Sudamericana triumph last year.

Caracas vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head

The two sides were paired in the round of 16 of the 2018 Copa Sudamericana. Athletico Paranaense won by a 4-2 aggregate victory en-route to winning the competition.

Caracas are currently on a five-game winless run in the league, drawing four matches in this sequence.

Tuesday's visitors have won two and lost two of their last five matches in all competitions.

Caracas form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-D

Athletico Paranaense form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-W

Caracas vs Athletico Paranaense Team News

Caracas

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Athletico Paranaense

Agustin Canobbio has been ruled out with a facial fracture. There are no suspension concerns for El Paranaense.

Injury: Agustin Canobbio

Suspension: None

Caracas vs Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI

Caracas (4-3-3): Alain Baroja (GK); Rubert Quijada, Carlos Rivero, Sandro Notaroberto, Eduardo Ferreira; Vicente Rodriguez, Manuel Sulbaran, Edson Castillo; Samson Akinyoola, Osei Bonsu, Saul Guarirapa

Athletico Paranaense (4-4-2): Leonardo Linck (GK); Ze Ivaldo, Pedro Henrique, Daniel Lima, Abner; Pablo Siles, Christian, David Terans; Davi Araujo, Pablo, Romulo

Caracas vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

Despite having home advantage, Caracas are relatively inexperienced at this level and this sees them come into the game as outsiders to secure maximum points. Athletico Paranaense, by contrast, are regulars on the continent and champions of the Copa Sudamericana, highlighting their pedigree at the highest level in South American club football.

The two sides are relatively out of form and are unlikely to go gung-go in attack. We are backing the visitors to emerge triumphant with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Caracas 0-1 Athletico Paranaense

