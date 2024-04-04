Caracas vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th April 2024

Caracas will play host to Atletico MG at Estadio Olimpico de la UCV in the Copa Libertadores on Friday.

Caracas vs Atletico MG Preview

Both teams earned qualification to the group stage following their successes in their respective leagues last season. Caracas finished second in the final stage of the Venezuelan Primera División while Atlético Mineiro placed third in the Brazilian Serie A. The two sides are facing each other for the first time.

Los Rojos del Ávila opened their domestic campaign with two inspiring wins but have endured a run of poor results since then. The hosts have drawn four times and lost four times, leaving them 11th in the standings with 10 points. Caracas will be looking to shake up their poor form as they open their continental campaign.

Atlético Mineiro have participated in every edition since 2021, crashing out in the round of 16 last year. The Belo Horizonte-based team are the seventh Brazilian side left in the competition. No Brazilian side want to be the first to be knocked out, thus setting the stage for a parallel rally between the teams.

Galo will head into Friday’s meeting on the back of one draw and one defeat. However, those results do not reflect their current form, as the side are on track to defend their title in the Campeonato Mineiro – state league. Atlético Mineiro will take on Cruzeiro in the final on April 4 – 10 days before the new Brazilian Serie A season.

Caracas vs Atletico MG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Caracas have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home matches.

Caracas have made 22 appearances in the Copa Libertadores, reaching the quarterfinals once.

Caracas have scored four goals and conceded eight in their last five matches.

Mineiro have won the Copa Libertadores once in 2013 and have been semi-finalists twice.

Caracas have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Mineiro have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Caracas vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Caracas are struggling both at the back and in front of goal. They have recorded only eight goals so far in the domestic league. They have conceded more than they have scored in their last five matches. Edwuin Pernía remains their main attacking threat with three goals.

Former Brazil international Hulk and Renato Marques boast five and four goals respectively for the visitors in the state league. They cannot wait to hit the ground running in the Copa Libertadores.

Mineiro are the favorites based on form, momentum and individualities.

Prediction: Caracas 1-2 Atletico MG

Caracas vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Atletico Mineiro to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Atletico MG to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Caracas to score - Yes