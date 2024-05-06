Caracas vs Penarol Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2024

Caracas and Penarol will trade tackles in a Copa Libertadores fixture on Tuesday. The hosts settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Rosario Central at the same venue a fortnight ago.

They went ahead through Edwuin Martinez in the 25th minute while Augustin Modica drew the game level midway through the second half.

Penarol, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to city rivals Liverpool Montevideo in the Uruguayan Primera Division. Leonardo Sequeira broke the deadlock for the visitors in the ninth minute but their lead lasted for just two minutes as Kevin Amera drew Liverpool level. Jean Ross gave the hosts the lead six minutes later while Maximiliano Cabo scored the equalizer in the 90th minute.

The Aurinegros will turn their attention back to the continent, where their last game saw them fall to a 3-2 defeat away to Atletico-MG.

The loss left them third in Group G on three points while Caracas are bottom of the standings on one point.

Caracas vs Penarol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on three occasions in the past. Penarol are unbeaten (two wins) and claimed a 5-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Seven of Penarol's last eight games across competitions, including each of the last five, have produced over 2.5 goals.

Caracas are winless in their last 14 games in all competitions (seven losses).

Five of Penarol's last six competitive games, including each of the last four, have witnessed at least two goals scored in the first half.

Caracas' last five games have produced an average of 9.2 corner kicks.

Caracas vs Penarol Prediction

Caracas made a two-game winning start to the new campaign. However, those days feel like eons ago as Los Rojos del Ávila have struggled for positive results since then.

Penarol have blown hot and cold over the last few weeks but have a shot at competing with Rosario Central for second spot in this group. Diego Aguirre's side are the favorites here and will be expected to claim maximum points against the group's strugglers.

We are backing the visitors to secure a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Caracas 1-3 Penarol

Caracas vs Penarol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Penarol to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Penarol to score over 1.5 goals