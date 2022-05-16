Caracas vs The Strongest prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

The 2022 Copa Libertadores returns this week and will see Caracas host The Strongest at the Estadio Olimpico de la UCV on Tuesday night.

Caracas have had mixed results on the continental stage so far. After picking up two draws and a loss in their opening three games, the home side picked up their first win of the tournament last time out, beating Club Libertad 1-0 via a close-range finish from Samson Akinyoola early in the second half.

The home side sit third in Group B with five points from four games. They will be looking to build on their latest result this week as they target consecutive victories.

The Strongest have had the exact same run of form as their opponents in the Copa Libertadores this season, going winless in their first three games before handing out a 5-0 thrashing to Athletico Paranaense earlier this month to clinch their first win in the continental showpiece.

The Bolivian outfit sit second in the group standings, level on points with their midweek hosts but with a significantly better goal difference.

Caracas vs The Strongest Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark just the second-ever meeting between Caracas and The Strongest. The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse meeting late last month, playing out a 1-1 draw in an end-to-end affair at the Estadio Hernando Siles.

Caracas Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): W-D-L-D

The Strongest Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): W-D-L-D

Caracas vs The Strongest Team News

Caracas

Rubert Quijada came off injured against Club Libertad and is a doubt for this one. Ade Oguns and Diego Castillo are both injured and are not expected to feature for the hosts on Tuesday.

Injured: Ade Oguns, Diego Castillo

Doubtful: Rubert Quijada

Suspended: None

The Strongest

Jesus Sagredo remains out with an injury and is the only confirmed absentee from the visiting camp ahead of their midweek clash.

Injured: Jesus Sagredo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Caracas vs The Strongest Predicted XI

Caracas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alain Baroja (GK); Daniel Rivillo, Diego Osio, Carlos Rivero, Eduardo Ferreira; Carlos Suarez, Edson Castillo, Bryant Ortega; Osei Bonsu, Saul Guarirapa, Samson Akinyoola

The Strongest Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guillermo Viscarra (GK); Diego Wayar, Adrian Jusino, Gonzalo Castillo, Juan Aponte; Gabriel Esparza, Bautista Cascini, Fernando Saucedo, Luciano Ursino; Martin Prost, Enrique Triverio

Caracas vs The Strongest Prediction

Caracas are on a six-game unbeaten run and have kept four clean sheets in that period. They have not lost a game on home turf all year and will be relishing their chances ahead of Tuesday's game.

The Strongest are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last six across all competitions. They have struggled on the road of late and we expect them to lose here.

Prediction: Caracas 1-0 The Strongest

