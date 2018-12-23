Cardiff City 1-5 Manchester United: 3 reasons why Manchester United won

Anany Sachar FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 969 // 23 Dec 2018, 04:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

United played with a freedom and attacking verve that has not been seen since a long long time

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign as United manager got off to a best possible start, as the Red Devils scored five goals for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson's last game as United boss, slightly more than five and a half years ago.

Jose Mourinho was let go by the club after the defeat against Liverpool at Anfield. United was lamented by their fans for the lack of an attacking football, and the Portuguese tactician eventually lost the dressing room and was given the sack amidst a lot of pressure from fans, and if rumors are to be believed, several key players from the squad.

Ed Woodward made the decision to hire a former club legend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United started the game well and earned themselves a free-kick in the third minute. Pogba dummied over the ball, sending Etheridge the wrong way as Marcus Rashford thumped it in the bottom right corner.

United kept the pressure on the home side, who had a couple of chances of their own, and eventually, Paul Pogba found Ander Herrera in space outside the box, who blasted a shot towards goal. His effort took a deflection and went past the outstretched Etheridge to make it 2-0.

Marcus Rashford's handball gave Cardiff a lifeline. That hope was quickly snuffed out by one of the best team goal's United have scored in a while, as Martial, Pogba, and Lingard combined well to make it 3-1.

United added a fourth near the hour mark through Jesse Lingard, who won and scored a penalty. United came close a few more times after that and added a fifth at the 90-minute mark, as Lingard rolled it into an empty net after Pogba set it on a plate for the Englishman.

Here are 3 reasons why Manchester United won.

#1 Attacking Freedom

Manchester United scored five goals in a game for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson era

Jose Mourinho is not revered as one of the most attacking managers in the world. His United teams were set up in what many called a very negative manner and often starting with a midfield consisting of two or even more holding players.

Advertisement

They rarely committed numbers going forward and every player had a defensive responsibility and everyone had to track back.

However, the current United squad's strength lies in their attacking prowess. Players like Rashford, Martial, Lingard, Pogbaa, and Herrera are natural attacking players and Solskjaer allowed them to express themselves against Cardiff. Manchester United scored five goals in a game for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson era.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement