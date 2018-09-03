Cardiff City 2-3 Arsenal: 3 Takeaways from the game

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal came into this game after their first victory under Unai Emery last weekend while Cardiff, on the other hand, was suffering from their goal drought. Both the teams wanted to get into the International break with three points under their belt.

There was a hungry, aggressive edge about Cardiff in the initial stages of the game which defines Neil Warnock's side. Both the teams were a bit patchy in the opening exchanges of the match until Peter Cech made a horrible pass, but Arter fired it over the bar from 18-yards out. Spaces were opening up for both sides on the opposing half, but none were able to capitalize.

Finally, the deadlock broke when Mustafi headed home from a corner to give Arsenal the lead. Cardiff looked very shaky in defence with some misplaced passes and confusion among the defenders allowing Arsenal's full-backs to run at will. Cardiff came close once again through Bobby Reid's cross, but nobody was there to put a final touch in the six-yard box.

Cardiff is usually a team that doesn't take many risks, but today they were repeatedly losing possession in the midfield. The way both sides played, they could have scored any time they moved forward. Arsenal was threatening to add to their lead when a Lacazette shot ricocheted off the post.

The amount of possession and chances Arsenal had in the first half, they could have quickly put the game to bed, but they failed to take their chances. Cardiff came back strongly in the later stages of the first half and deservedly got their first Premier League goal of the season through Camarasa to make it 1-1 going into the break.

In the second half, Mustafi again threatened to score from a corner, but this time the Goalkeeper was equal to his task. Cardiff was showing more work rate and created few decent chances of their own but nothing substantial to worry Peter Cech. Arsenal was back in front again when Aubameyang hit a curling effort from the edge of the box giving Neil Etheridge no chance to save it.

Cardiff came from behind for the second time in the game to make it 2-2 with Ward heading home after Moz's flick from a free kick. Lacazette put the visitors in front again with a mighty effort leaving Cardiff City to chase the game for the third time.

Cardiff made a late charge for the equalizer, but it ended 2-3 to the visitors. Neil Warnock's side must be proud of their efforts and would take a lot of positives going into the next round of fixtures.

Here are the three talking points from the game.

#1 Defensive worries for Arsenal continue

Arsenal haven't kept a clean sheet yet this season.

Unai Emery must be seemingly worried about his side's defensive performances this season. They have been superb going forward, playing some deadly one-twos and scoring some beautiful goals but defensively they have leaked far too many goals than they should have done.

Arsenal fans would be accustomed to these defensive performances since the time of Arsene Wenger which has led them down time and again and eventually dropped them out of the top four. If they have to finish in the top 4 this season, then only scoring goals would not be enough. On top of that Peter Cech has looked shaky with his distributions and got caught out quite a few times. With Leno waiting on the wings, he needs to get his act straight.

