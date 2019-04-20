Cardiff City v Liverpool Predicted Lineups - Premier League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Cardiff v Liverpool Injury news, Suspensions List and more

The focus now shifts onto Liverpool after Manchester City took revenge on their Champions League defeat and took all three points against Tottenham Hotspur today.

The Merseysiders have a tough task on their side as they travel to relegation-threatened Cardiff City seeking to secure all three points that can shoot them back above Manchester City.

Cardiff, on the other hand, has a brilliant opportunity to get level on points with Brighton after Chris Hughton's side drew with Wolves at the Molineux.

Team News

Cardiff City

Neil Warnock will be once again without their midfielder Harry Arter who missed the last match against Brighton with a calf strain.

Aaron Gunnarsson is also doubtful for the Bluebirds with the midfielder facing a late fitness test to determine his availability.

Sol Bamba, Callum Paterson, and Matthew Connolly are out for the season.

Suspended: none

Injuries: Sol Bamba, Callum Paterson, Matthew Connolly, Harry Arter, Aaron Gunnarsson (doubtful)

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has no new injury concerns to worry about and has a fully fit squad to call upon.

Roberto Firmino is likely to start up front after coming off the bench against Porto in the Champions League.

Dejan Lovren is expected to start alongside Virgil Van Dijk in the center back position after the Croatian missed the match against Porto through illness.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Joe Gomez are also back in the squad and are likely to feature in the match at some point after coming back from their injuries.

Suspended: none

Injuries: none

Predicted Lineups

Cardiff City (4-2-3-1): Etheridge; Peltier, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Bennett; Gunnarsson, Ralls; Mendez-Laing, Camarasa, Hoilett; Niasse

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Keita, Henderson; Mane, Firmino, Salah