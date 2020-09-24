Cardiff City vs Reading prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Cardiff City bounced back from their opening-day defeat against Sheffield Wednesday to come out solid 2-0 victors over Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with the praise going to summer signing Kieffer Moore for his brace.

After the second weekend of Championship fixtures, it was Reading who led the way at the top of the division after recording another 2-0 win, this time over nine-man Barnsley.

The visitors may have clocked up an early good run of form but they know that Cardiff will be no push overs.

Cardiff City vs Reading Head-to-Head

Cardiff have not beaten Reading since November 2015 – in fact, they have triumphed just once against the Royals in their last 12 meetings.

The last time they met was in the FA Cup fourth round when lost on penalties in a replay following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

The Bluebirds’ last home league victory over Reading came in November 2015, when they came out 2-0 winners.

Reading, therefore, have the most wins to their name out of the 72 games played against Cardiff, winning on 26 occasions. They have lost and drawn 23 times.

Cardiff City vs Reading Team News

Joe Bennett is a slight doubt ahead of this one after coming off with a knock late on in their win over Barnsley, although he should be fit enough to play.

Lee Tomlin missed that game and he too remains a doubt for this Saturday while Kieffer Moore is set to lead the line following his brace last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Lee Tomlin, Joe Bennett

Suspended: None

Royals fans were very happy to see last season’s top goal scorer Yakou Miete make his return from suspension and getting on the scoresheet.

He is will inevitably start the game while Andy Yiadom – the club’s only senior right-back – has been ruled out for a “considerable amount of time.”

Filipe Araruna is likely to fill in on the right side of defence once more.

New signing Lewis Gibson, who joined from Everton on Wednesday, will probably miss out on a starting spot in defence.

Injured: Andy Yiadom

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Veljko Paunović was at the Madejski to welcome his first signing as Royals boss as Lewis Gibson completed a loan move from Everton last night 🤝



Take a look at some of the best photos at the end of a long day for @LewisGippa3 📸 — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) September 23, 2020

Cardiff City vs Reading Predicted XI

Cardiff City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Smithies, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joe Bennett, Will Vaulks, Leandro Bacuna, Sheyi Ojo, Joe Ralls, Junior Hoilett , Kieffer Moore

Reading predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rafael Cabral, Filipe Araruna, Michael Morrison, Liam Moore, Omar Richards, Andy Rinomhota, Josh Laurent, Michael Olise, John Swift, Ovie Ejaria, Lucas Joao

Cardiff City vs Reading Prediction

This could be an intriguing contest with both teams bathed in attacking wealth and exciting talent.

Cardiff were very impressive last time out, both offensively and defensively, while table-toppers Reading are yet to concede and have registered four different goal scorers in their two league games. A draw may be on the cards in this encounter.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Reading