Cardiff City will face Aston Villa at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday (November 30) in a friendly.

The hosts have struggled in the league this season, with new boss Mark Hudson yet to steady the ship. Cardiff suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to second-placed Sheffield United in their final game before the international break, falling behind midway through the second half and failing to find a way back.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have also had their struggles but have begun life under manager Unai Emery on a positive note. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, with Danny Ings netting twice to overturn an early deficit.

The visitors will return to competitive action at home against Liverpool on Boxing Day.

Cardiff City vs Aston Villa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 55th meeting between Cardiff and Villa. The hosts have won 21 of those games, while the visitors have won 27. There have been six draws between the two teams.

Villa picked up a 1-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, snapping a run of back-to-back defeats in the fixture.

Four of Cardiff's seven league wins this season have come at home.

The Villans are without a clean sheet in their last four games across competitions.

Unai Emery's men have picked up just five points on the road in the league this season, the third-fewest in the Premier League.

The Bluebirds have the worst offensive record in the Championship this season, scoring just 17 times.

Cardiff City vs Aston Villa Prediction

Cardiff have lost three of their last four games and six of their last eight. They've lost their last three home games and could struggle here.

Villa, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous six. Nevertheless, the gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Premier League team come out on top.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Aston Villa

Cardiff City vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Villa

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the last eight games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just one of their last eight matchups.)

Get Brazil vs Switzerland Live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes