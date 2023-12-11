Cardiff City host Birmingham City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday (December 13) in the Championship.

The hosts have enjoyed a good run of results. Cardiff beat Millwall 1-0 in their last game, with Greece international Dimitris Goutas heading home the sole goal of the game 12 minutes from time. Cardiff are seventh in the league table with 30 points from 20 games.

Birmingham, meanwhile, have struggled this season. They lost 2-0 to Coventry City at the weekend, conceding in each half as they recorded a seventh straight winless outing against the Sky Blues. Birmingham are 17th in the points table with 23 points.

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 80 meetings between the two sides, with Cardiff leading 32-29.

Cardiff have won their last three games in the fixture and are unbeaten in 10.

Birmingham are without a clean sheet in 10 games in the fixture.

Eight of Birmingham's nine league defeats this season have come on the road.

Six of Cardiff's nine league wins this season have come at home.

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Cardiff's latest result ended a run of back-to-back defeats. They have lost just two of their last nine home games.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last nine games. They have lost their last eight games on the road, and the trend could continue.

Prediction: Cardiff 2-1 Birmingham

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cardiff

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Birmingham's last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven matchups at the Cardiff City Stadium.)