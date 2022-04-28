Cardiff City vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Cardiff City and Birmingham City will battle for three points on the penultimate matchday of the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The Bluebirds fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Middlesbrough last time out. Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree scored in either half to inspire Boro to the victory.

Birmingham City settled for a share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw against Millwall on home turf. Juninho Bacuna and Lyle Taylor twice gave them the lead in the second half, only for the visitors to fight back on each occasion.

Only three points separated the two teams in the table. Birmingham City occupy 20th spot, having garnered 46 points from 44 matches. Cardiff City are three points better off in the 19th position.

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 76 occasions and are exactly split down the middle in terms of previous matches played.

They each have 29 wins apiece, while 18 matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021 when a second-half fightback from the visiting Cardiff saw them claw back from a two-goal halftime deficit to snatch a 2-2 draw.

Cardiff City form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Birmingham City form guide: D-L-L-L-W

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City Team News

Cardiff City

Alex Smithies, Isaac Vassell and Sean Morrison are all unavailable due to injuries.

Birmingham City

Teden Mengi, Tahith Chong, Matija Sarkic and Adan George have all been sidelined with injuries.

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Dillon Philips; Perry Ng, Curtis Nelson, Oliver Denham; Cody Drameh, Will Vaulks, Ryan Wintle, Joel Bagan; Tommy Doyle; Rubin Colwill, Jordan Hugill

Birmingham City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zachary Jeacock; Kristian Pedersen, Marc Roberts, Nico Gordon, Jordan Graham; Onel Hernandez, Ivan Sunjic, Ryan Woods, Jordan James; Lyle Taylor, Troy Deeney

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Both sides have been on a poor run of form of late, perhaps safe in the knowledge that they have nothing left to play for.

Goals have also proven hard to come by, particularly for Cardiff City, who have failed to score in their last three defeats. We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Birmingham City

