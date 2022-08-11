Cardiff City vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23

Cardiff City host Birmingham City at the Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to recover from their humiliating EFL Cup defeat on Wednesday.

The Bluebirds were knocked out in the first round by Portsmouth, who comfortably won 3-0 in the Welsh capital, with all their strikes coming after the break.

To rub further salt on their wounds, Cardiff were reduced to 10 men after Vontae Daley-Campbell was sent off in the closing stages of the game.

Birmingham, meanwhile, were also dumped from the competition by Norwich City after going down 4-2 in a penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in normal time.

However, the Blues are unbeaten in the league so far, collecting four points from their opening two games of the season.

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head

There have been 77 previous clashes between the sides, with 29 wins for each and just 19 games ending in stalemates.

Last season, Cardiff and Birmingham held each other home and away in the league, continuing the latter's unbeaten run in the fixture to seven games.

Cardiff City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W

Birmingham City Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City Team News

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds have a clean bill of health coming into Saturday and Perry Ng also returns from his suspension.

Max Watters could start as the centre-forward, with Sheyo Ojo and Callum O'Dawda flanking him.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Birmingham City

Harlee Dean and Gary Gardner will miss the trip to Wales with injuries.

Head coach John Eustace made numerous changes to his lineup for the Norwich City clash in the EFL Cup and could revert back to the XI that beat Huddersfield in their last Championship fixture.

Injured: Harlee Dean, Gary Gardner

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Cardiff City (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop; Mahlon Romeo, Perry Ng, Cedric Kipre, Jamilu Collins; Ryan Wintle, Joe Ralls, Romaine Sawyers; Sheyi Ojo, Max Watters, Callum O'Dowda.

Birmingham City (3-4-1-2): John Ruddy; Auston Trusty, Marc Roberts, Dion Sanderson; Maxime Colin, Jordan James, Ryan Woods, Przemysław Placheta; Juninho Bacuna; Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney.

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Cardiff City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Cardiff's new season went downhill sooner than they might have expected, and their defense in the last two games hasn't been the best.

Birmingham will definitely look to exploit their vulnerabilities, having shown good attacking form after drawing a blank in their opening game.

This will be close and could end up in a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-2 Birmingham City

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P