Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | February 20th 2024

Seeking to end their three-match losing streak, Cardiff City play host to Blackburn Rovers at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

John Eustace’s men head into the midweek clash on a three-match winning streak against the hosts and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Cardiff City were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 4-1 thrashing against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Bluebirds have now suffered defeat in three games on the spin, conceding eight goals and scoring just once since a 1-0 victory over Watford on February 3.

Cardiff have lost 16 of their 32 Championship matches so far while claiming 12 wins and four draws to collect 40 points and sit 14th in the league table.

Blackburn Rovers, on the other hand, threw away a two-goal lead at the weekend as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Preston North End at the Deepdale Stadium.

Eustace’s men have now failed to win 10 of their last 11 league outings, losing seven and picking up three draws since mid-December.

With 37 points from 32 matches, Blackburn are currently 17th in the Championship standings, level on points with 16th-placed Plymouth Argyle.

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Blackburn Rovers boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 31 of the last 78 meetings between the two teams.

Cardiff City have picked up 25 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 22 occasions.

Blackburn are on a three-game winning streak against the Bluebirds, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in October 2022.

Cardiff City have failed to win their last five home matches, losing four and claiming one draw since beating Millwall 1-0 on December 9.

Blackburn have lost all but one of their last seven away games, with Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Preston North End being the only exception.

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

With just three points separating Cardiff and Blackburn in the bottom half of the table, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Cardiff City Stadium.

However, we predict both sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Blackburn Rovers

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of their last seven clashes)