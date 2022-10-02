Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Cardiff City will host Blackburn Rovers at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night in another round of EFL Championship football.

The Bluebirds have struggled for results this season and sit perilously close to the drop zone. However, they picked up a 1-1 draw against Burnley last time out, with Callum Robinson scoring an additional time equalizer with his first-ever goal for the club.

Cardiff City have picked up just 12 points from 11 games this season and sit 18th in the league table. They are just two points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap on Tuesday.

Blackburn Rovers have had mixed results this season, alternating between wins and losses in their last eight games. They beat Millwall 2-1 in their last league outing, with Tyrhys Dolan and Ben Brereton Diaz both getting on the scoresheet before their opponents scored a consolation goal later on.

The visitors sit sixth in the Championship standings with 18 points from 11 games and will be looking to add to that tally this week.

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the 75th meeting between Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers. The hosts have won 24 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won four more. There have been 22 draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, with the Rovers winning 1-0.

Cardiff City Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Cardiff City

Summer signings Kion Ekete and Jamilu Collins are both injured and are not expected to play Tuesday's game.

Injured: Kion Etete, Jamilu Collins

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

Samuel Barnes is out with an injury and will not feature for the visitors this week. All other players are fit and in contention for selection to manager Jon Dahl Tomasson's squad.

Injured: Samuel Barnes

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ryan Allsop; Niels Nkounkou, Perry Ng, Cedric Kipre, Mahlon Romeo; Sheyi Ojo, Ryan Wintle, Joe Ralls, Callum O'Dowda; Mark Harris, Callum Robinson

Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thomas Kaminski; Scott Wharton, Daniel Ayala, Dominic Hyam; Harry Pickering, Tyler Morton, Lewis Travis, Ryan Hedges; Ben Brereton, Thrhys Dolan, Sam Gallagher

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Cardiff City are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They are winless in their last three games on home turf and could struggle here.

Blackburn Rovers have won two of their last three matches. They are in much better form than their midweek hosts and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-1 Blackburn Rovers

