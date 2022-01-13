Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Two teams at opposite ends of the EFL Championship table square off on Saturday as Cardiff City play host to Blackburn Rovers at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Rovers are currently third in the table, three points off first-placed Bournemouth, while the hosts are 20th, four points above the relegation zone.

Cardiff City finally gave their fans something to cheer for as they claimed a 2-1 win over Preston North End in extra time to progress to the next round of the FA Cup last weekend.

Prior to that, the Bluebirds were on a four-game winless run, picking up two draws and losing two in that time.

With 23 points from 24 games, Cardiff City are currently 20th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with 19th-placed Hull City.

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers were sent packing from the FA Cup as they fell to a late 3-2 defeat at the hands of a spirited Wigan Athletic side.

Tony Mowbray’s men now turn their attention to the EFL Championship where they are currently on a blistering nine-game unbeaten run, claiming seven wins and two draws.

Blackburn Rovers, who are third in the table, will feel confident of returning to winning ways this Saturday as they face an opposing side whom they are unbeaten against since 2016.

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers Head-To-Head

Blackburn Rovers head into Saturday’s game as the slightly superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 27 wins from their last 73 meetings between the teams. Cardiff City have picked up three fewer wins, while 22 games have ended in draws.

Cardiff City Form Guide: W-D-L-D-L

Blackburn Rovers Form Guide: L-D-W-W-W

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers Team News

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds remain without the duo of Isaac Vassell and Sam Bowen, who continue their lengthy spells on the sidelines through injury.

Injured: Isaac Vassell, Sam Bowen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Blackburn Rovers

The visitors will take to the pitch without the services of Hayden Carter, Harry Pickering and Bradley Dack, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Hayden Carter, Harry Pickering, Bradley Dack

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alex Smithies (GK); Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Mark McGuinness; Ryan Giles, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; James Collins, Rubin Colwill; Mark Harris

Blackburn Predicted XI (3-4-3): Aynsley Pears (GK); Daniel Ayala, Scott Wharton, Jan Paul van Hecke; Tayo Edun, Bradley Johnson, Leighton Clarkson, Ryan Nyambe; Sam Gallagher, Harry Chapman, Tyrhys Dolan

Cardiff City vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction

Blackburn have enjoyed a stellar campaign so far and sit just three points off Bournemouth at the top of the EFL Championship table. They head into Saturday’s game unbeaten in each of their last six games against Cardiff City and we predict they will extend their dominance in this fixture by claiming all three points.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Blackburn Rovers

Edited by Manas Mitul