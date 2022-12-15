Cardiff City vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022

Cardiff City will host Blackpool at the Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (December 17), looking to end their winless run.

The Bluebirds are winless in three league games and languish in 20th position in the standings with 25 points in 22 games. Cardiff startedtheir campaign with two wins from their opening three games, but just one in their next seven saw manager Steve Morison lose his job.

The Welsh outfit went the next two months without a permanent coach before Mark Hudson was appointed on November 14.

In 11 games, Cardiffwon just four times, and now in Hudson's first game in charge last weekend, they played out a 2-2 draw with Stoke City.

Blackpool, meanwhile, are in a worse spot right now, sitting second from bottom in the Championship with six wins and 23 points from 22 games. Despite their abysmal form, Michael Appleton has remained at their helm, but he's walking on thin ice, as the Tangerins are winless in five league games, losing four.

Cardiff City vs Blackpool Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 73 previous clashes between the two sides, with Cardiff losing 34 times and beating Blackpool on 18 occasions

Blackpool last beat Cardiff in October 2014 - a 1-0 win the Championship. Since then, the Bleubirds have won two of their next three clashes.

Cardiff and Blackpool played out a 1-1 draw in their last clash in February 2022

Cardiff have scored just nine goals at home this season - only Preston (7) and Wigan Athletic (8) have scored fewer

After scoring 13 goals in October, Blackpool have scored just once in their next five games

Blackpool's Jerry Yates has failed to score in his last five league games after striking seven times in the previous five

Cardiff City vs Blackpool Prediction

Both teams are winless in their last few games and will look to avoid a defeat, which could lead to a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-1 Blackpool

Cardiff City vs Blackpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

