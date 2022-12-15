Cardiff City vs Blackpool Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17, 2022

Cardiff City will host Blackpool at the Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday (December 17), looking to end their winless run.
The Bluebirds are winless in three league games and languish in 20th position in the standings with 25 points in 22 games. Cardiff startedtheir campaign with two wins from their opening three games, but just one in their next seven saw manager Steve Morison lose his job.
The Welsh outfit went the next two months without a permanent coach before Mark Hudson was appointed on November 14.
In 11 games, Cardiffwon just four times, and now in Hudson's first game in charge last weekend, they played out a 2-2 draw with Stoke City.
Blackpool, meanwhile, are in a worse spot right now, sitting second from bottom in the Championship with six wins and 23 points from 22 games. Despite their abysmal form, Michael Appleton has remained at their helm, but he's walking on thin ice, as the Tangerins are winless in five league games, losing four.
Cardiff City vs Blackpool Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 73 previous clashes between the two sides, with Cardiff losing 34 times and beating Blackpool on 18 occasions
- Blackpool last beat Cardiff in October 2014 - a 1-0 win the Championship. Since then, the Bleubirds have won two of their next three clashes.
- Cardiff and Blackpool played out a 1-1 draw in their last clash in February 2022
- Cardiff have scored just nine goals at home this season - only Preston (7) and Wigan Athletic (8) have scored fewer
- After scoring 13 goals in October, Blackpool have scored just once in their next five games
- Blackpool's Jerry Yates has failed to score in his last five league games after striking seven times in the previous five
$1000 No Sweat First Bet on FanDuel
Cardiff City vs Blackpool Prediction
Both teams are winless in their last few games and will look to avoid a defeat, which could lead to a low-scoring draw.
Prediction: Cardiff 1-1 Blackpool
Risk-Free Bet up to $1,000 on BetMGM
Cardiff City vs Blackpool Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes
Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup
Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup?
Argentina
France
1254 votes