Cardiff City vs Blackpool prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns to action this weekend as Cardiff City and Blackpool lock horns at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

The Bluebirds will be looking to complete the league double over the visitors after picking up a 2-0 win back in August’s reverse fixture.

Cardiff City returned to winning ways in the EFL Championship last Tuesday as they saw off Coventry City 2-0 on home turf.

The Bluebirds have now won all but one of their last five league outings, with a 2-1 loss at Millwall on 12 February being the only exception.

With 35 points from 31 games, Cardiff City are currently 19th in the league standings, albeit with one game in hand.

Blackpool, meanwhile, were sent crashing back down to earth last time out as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Bournemouth.

Prior to that, they were on a five-game unbeaten run in the league, claiming three wins and two draws in that time.

Like the hosts, Blackpool currently have one game in hand and are currently 15th in the Championship table with 41 points collected from 31 games.

Cardiff City vs Blackpool Head-To-Head

Blackpool have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, claiming 34 wins from the last 72 meetings between the sides. The Bluebirds have picked up 18 wins in that time, while 20 games have ended all square.

Cardiff City Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Blackpool Form Guide: L-D-W-D-W

Cardiff City vs Blackpool Team News

Cardiff City

Cardiff City will be without the services of Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Alfie Doughty, Rubin Colwill and Isaac Vassell, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Isaac Vassell, Alfie Doughty, Rubin Colwill

Suspended: None

Blackpool

Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, Mathew Virtue, Richard Keogh, James Husband and Keshi Anderson are all recuperating from injuries. Marvin Ekpiteta is a doubt after coming off injured in the game against Bournemouth last time out.

Injured: Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, Sonny Carey, Grant Ward, Mathew Virtue, Richard Keogh, James Husband, Keshi Anderson

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Marvin Ekpiteta

Cardiff City vs Blackpool Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alex Smithies (GK); Cody Drameh, Perry Ng, Aden Flint, Mark McGuinness, Joel Bagan; Thomas Doyle, Ryan Wintle, Will Vaulks; Isaak Davies, Jordan Hugill

Blackpool Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Grimshaw (GK); Callum Connolly, Oliver Casey, Jordan Thorniley, Dujon Sterling; CJ Hamilton, Kenneth Dougall, Kevin Stewart, Josh Bowler; Jerry Yates, Gary Madine

Cardiff City vs Blackpool Prediction

Cardiff City head into Saturday’s game in resurgent form, claiming four wins from their last five EFL Championship games. While Blackpool are above their opponents in the table, they have struggled for form in recent weeks and we predict the hosts will come away with all three points, albeit by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Blackpool

