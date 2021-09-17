Cardiff City vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bournemouth travel to the Cardiff City Stadium to take on Cardiff City on Saturday in search of their third EFL Championship win on the bounce.

The visitors will head into the game seeking to get one over the home team after failing to pick up a win in both home and away fixtures last season.

Cardiff City failed to make it two wins from two games last Wednesday when they were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Coventry City.

Swedish forward Viktor Gyökeres came up trumps for Coventry City as he scored the only goal of the game to hand them their fifth win of the season.

Prior to that, the Bluebirds edged out Nottingham Forest 2-1 at the City Ground Stadium last Saturday.

With three wins and two draws from the opening seven games, Cardiff City are currently ninth in the league table, level on 11 points with Birmingham City.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth maintained their unbeaten start to the season last time out when they claimed a 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers.

The Cherries raced to a two-goal lead inside the first 37 minutes through Jaidon Anthony and Dominic Solanke before Sam McCallum pulled one back for QPR in the 57th minute.

Bournemouth are now one of two sides yet to suffer a defeat this season. With 15 points from seven games, Scott Parker's men are currently second in the league table, level on 15 points with Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion.

Cardiff City vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Bournemouth have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from their previous 17 meetings. Cardiff City have picked up one fewer win, while four games have ended in draws.

Cardiff City Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-L

Bournemouth Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Cardiff City vs Bournemouth Team News

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds will take to the pitch without Lee Tomlin, Isaak Davies, Joe Ralls, Leandro Bacuna, Ryan Giles and Isaac Vassell, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Lee Tomlin, Isaak Davies, Joe Ralls, Leandro Bacuna, Ryan Giles, Isaac Vassell

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

The Cherries will be without midfielder Lewis Cook and Junior Stanilas, who have both been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Lewis Cook, Junior Stanilas

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dillion Phillips; Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Sean Morrison; Joel Bagan, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Perry Ng; Ryan Giles, Leandro Bacuna, Kieffer Moore

Bournemouth Predicted XI (4-4-2): Orjan Nyland, Jack Stacey, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Leif Davis, David Brooks, Jefferson Lerma, Ben Pearson, Ryan Christie, Dominic Solanke, Emiliano Marcondes

Cardiff City vs Bournemouth Prediction

Bournemouth have started the season on the front foot and could move to the top of the table with a win. Cardiff City have not performed too poorly, but their run of inconsistent outings has prevented them from moving into the upper echelons of the table.

Also Read

We predict they will cancel each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Bournemouth

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has picked out the 5 best transfers of the summer - Read now!

Edited by Peter P