Cardiff City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4th 2025

Cardiff City will invite Burnley to the Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship on Tuesday. Cardiff have won just eight of their 34 league games this season and are in 20th place in the standings with 36 points. The Clarets, third in the table, can reduce the gap between them and league leaders Leeds United to five points with a win here.

Ad

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league games, with two ending in draws. They returned to winning ways after five games with a 1-0 home triumph over Hull City last week. Callum Robinson scored the only goal of the match in the 52nd minute. They met Aston Villa in the FA Cup fifth round on Friday and suffered a 2-0 away loss.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak in the Championship to 21 games with a 4-0 home triumph over Sheffield Wednesday last week. Marcus Edwards scored in the first half while Josh Brownhill, Connor Roberts, and Manuel Benson added goals after the break.

Ad

Trending

They failed to build on that form and lost 3-0 away to local rivals Preston North End in the FA Cup on Saturday, ending their unbeaten streak across all competitions after 23 games.

Cardiff City vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 88 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 32-29 lead in wins and 27 games ending in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last eight meetings against Cardiff, recording four wins. They registered a 5-0 home win in the reverse fixture in August.

Cardiff City have won just one of their last five league games. They have scored one goal apiece in four games in that period.

Burnley have kept clean sheets in their last 12 Championship games.

Only 15th-placed Preston have secured more draws (15) in the Championship this season than the visitors (14).

Ad

Cardiff City vs Burnley Prediction

The Bluebirds are unbeaten at home in the Championship in 2025, recording three wins in six games. They have won just one of their last five home meetings against the visitors, though three have ended in draws.

Jak Alnwick suffered a hamstring injury against Plymouth Argyle and is out for the rest of the season. David Turnbull, Jasper Daland, and Joe Ralls are sidelined with injuries.

Ad

The Clarets suffered their first loss across all competitions since November last week in the FA Cup and will look to bounce back here. They are unbeaten in their last 10 Championship away games, keeping nine clean sheets. They have won three of their last four meetings against Cardiff while keeping clean sheets.

Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Bashir Humphreys, and Mike Tresor remain sidelined with injuries.

The visitors have been the better side in recent games in this fixture and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-1 Burnley

Cardiff City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Burnley to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: Yellow cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow cards - Over 2.5 Yellow cards

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback