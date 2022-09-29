Cardiff City vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022 

Cardiff City will host Burnley at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday (October 1) afternoon in the Championship.

The Bluebirds have struggled to come alive this season and find themselves perilously close to the drop zone with less than a quarter of the season gone. They were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield Town last time out. Cardiff fell behind in the opening ten minutes and failed to muster a response despite dominating possession.

Cardiff are 18th in the standings with 11 points from ten games. They will now look to shake off their latest result and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Burnley, meanwhile, have been largely solid under Vincent Kompany and have begun an early push for a Premier League return. After back-to-back draws, the Clarets returned to winning ways. They beat Bristol City 2-1 at home, thanks to goals from Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez, with the former opening his account for the club.

The visitors are fourth in the league standings with 17 points and will look to add to that tally this Saturday.

Cardiff City vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

HThere have been 85 meetings between Cardiff and Burnley. The hosts have won 29 of those games, while the visitors have won one more. There have been 26 draws between the two teams.

The Clarets are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2013.

Seven of Cardiff's 11 points in the Championship this season have come at home.

Burnley have picked up eight points away from home this season, the third-most in the division.

Vincent Kompany's men have scored 17 goals in ten league games this season. Only Bristol City and league leaders Sheffield United have scored more.

The Bluebirds have scored just three goals at home this season, the third-lowest in the league.

Cardiff City vs Burnley Prediction

Cardiff have lost three of their last four games and have won just two of their last ten across competitions. They are winless in their last two home outings and will look to end that run on Saturday.

Burnley are on an eight-game unbeaten streak across competitions. They have lost just one of their six games on the road this season and are the favourites for this one.The visitors should eke out a win.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-2 Burnley

Cardiff City vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Burnley

Tip 2 - Burnley to score first: Yes (The visitors have opened the scoring n their last seven games.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in four of the Clarets' last five games.)

