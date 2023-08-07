Cardiff City vs Colchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2023

Cardiff City get underway in the 2023-24 EFL League Cup when they play host to Colchester United at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday.

This will be the visitors’ first game of the season after seeing last weekend’s League Two curtain-raiser against Swindon Town postponed.

Cardiff City were left spitting feathers in Sunday’s EFL Championship opener as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Leeds United after throwing away a two-goal lead.

After going two goals up courtesy of strikes from Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo, Liam Cooper halved the deficit for Leeds in the 49th minute before Crysencio Summerville leveled the scores in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

However, Cardiff City will be backing themselves to find their feet on Wednesday as they face an opposing side who are winless in their last four meetings since November 2006.

Colchester United wrapped up their pre-season schedule with a 2-1 victory over Leyton Orient at the Colchester Community Stadium on July 29.

With that result, Ben Garner’s men finished the pre-season unbeaten, claiming four wins and two draws in their six friendlies.

Colchester head into Wednesday on a run of just one win in their last three competitive matches, which came on April 22, when they thrashed Sutton United 4-1 on home turf.

Cardiff City vs Colchester United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Cardiff City and Colchester United claiming 11 wins each in their previous 26 meetings.

However, the Bluebirds are unbeaten in their last four games against Colchester, claiming two wins and two draws since a 3-1 loss in November 2006.

Cardiff City are on a three-game winless run and have failed to win their last five competitive home matches, losing three and claiming two draws since March’s 2-0 victory over Bristol City.

Colchester have managed just one win in their last seven competitive games while losing three and picking up three draws in that time.

Cardiff City vs Colchester United Prediction

Following their disappointing opening-day result against Leeds, Cardiff will be looking to pick up their first win of the season. While Colchester will be looking to pick up from where they dropped off in pre-season, the Bluebirds should get this one over the line as they boast a superior and more experienced squad.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-0 Colchester United

Cardiff City vs Colchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cardiff City to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in Cardiff City’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the Bluebirds’ last five games)