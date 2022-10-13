Cardiff City vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 15, 2022 

Cardiff City will square off against Coventry City in the EFL Championship on Saturday (October 15).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 away victory over Wigan Athletic. Callum Robinson, Sheyi Ojo and Ryan Wintle found the back of the net to guide the Bluebirds to victory.

Coventry, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat to Burnley at home, with Nathan Tella's 39th-minute strike proving to be the difference.

Cardiff City FC @CardiffCityFC



Watch Mark Hudson's pre-match press conference on



#CityAsOne 🗣️ "We’ve got another three-game week coming up, but this week allowed us to debrief and focus on Coventry."Watch Mark Hudson's pre-match press conference on @CardiffCityTV 🗣️ "We’ve got another three-game week coming up, but this week allowed us to debrief and focus on Coventry."📺 Watch Mark Hudson's pre-match press conference on @CardiffCityTV 👇#CityAsOne

The defeat left the Sky Blues rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just seven points from ten games. Cardiff, meanwhile, are 12th with 18 points.

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 55 previous occasions. Cardiff have 23 wins to Coventry's 20.

Their most recent meeting in February this year saw Cardiff claim a routine 2-0 home win.

Cardiff have not scored more than once in their last nine home league outings.

Coventry are six points from safety, although they have three outstanding fixtures.

The Sky Blues have not won an away league game since April, losing six and drawing three.

Cardiff have scored at least twice in their last six games against Coventry.

Five of Cardiff's seven home league games across competitions this season have seen one team fail to score.

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Prediction

Coventry have failed to get going this season and need to quickly turn things around to avoid falling further behind in their quest to remain in the Championship.

Regardless of Saturday's results, Coventry will remain at the bottom of the standings, and their poor away record does not augur well for their hopes of beating Cardiff.

Coventry City @Coventry_City Martyn Waghorn and Jake Bidwell paid a visit to



#PUSB Martyn Waghorn and Jake Bidwell paid a visit to @ZoesPlaceCov this week, to see the great work being done by all at the Hospice. 💙 Martyn Waghorn and Jake Bidwell paid a visit to @ZoesPlaceCov this week, to see the great work being done by all at the Hospice.#PUSB

Furthermore, Cardiff have a strong home record against the Sky Blues, having not lost at home to the west Midlands outfit since 2007. The hosts should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-0 Coventry City

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cardiff to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

