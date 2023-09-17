Cardiff City vs Coventry City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19, 2023 

Cardiff City host Coventry City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday (September 19) in the Championship.

The hosts endured a difficult start to their season but have begun picking up points to enter the top half of the points table. Cardiff beat Swansea City 2-0 in the South Wales derby on Saturday. Ollie Tanner opened the scoring midway through the second half before Aaron Ramsey doubled their advantage from the spot.

Cardiff are 16th in the standings with seven points from six games.

Coventry, meanwhile, have had a sluggish start to their campign and are falling behind in the race for the promotion playoffs. They drew 1-1 against Hull City in their last game, conceding a late equaliser.

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 57 meetings between the two teams, with Cardiff leading Coventry 23-21.

Coventry have lost just one of their last four games in the fixture.

Cardiff have not scored in three of their last four games in the fixture.

Coventry have drawn four times in the Championship this season, the most in the competition.

The Bluebirds have scored 10 goals in the league this season, the joint-highest of any team in the bottom half of the standings.

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Prediction

Cardiff have won three of their last four games after winning just one of their previous six across competitions. They have won three of their four home games.

Coventry, meanwhile, are on a run of four draws and have won one of their seven games. They're without a road win this season and could see defeat.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-0 Coventry

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cardiff

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last six meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last six matchups.)