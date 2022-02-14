Cardiff City vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cardiff City play host to Coventry City at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this season after the Sky Blues claimed a 1-0 win in September’s reverse fixture.

Cardiff City failed to make it two wins from two on Saturday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Millwall.

Prior to that, the Bluebirds were knocked out of the FA Cup courtesy of a 3-1 loss against Liverpool on February 6 before claiming an emphatic 4-0 win over Peterborough United on their return to the EFL Championship three days later.

With 32 points from 30 games, Cardiff City are currently 20th in the league table, level on points with Hull City.

Meanwhile, Coventry City returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Reading 3-2 in a thrilling contest.

Prior to that, the Sky Blues were on a three-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing twice in that time.

With 44 points from 29 games, Coventry City are currently 12th in the EFL Championship table, albeit with two games in hand.

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Head-To-Head

Cardiff City boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 22 wins from the last 54 meetings between the teams. Coventry City have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while 12 games have ended all square.

Cardiff City Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Coventry City Form Guide: W-L-L-D-W

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Team News

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds remain without the services of Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson and Isaac Vassell, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Isaac Vassell

Suspended: None

Coventry City

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alex Smithies; Cody Drameh, Perry Ng, Aden Flint, Mark McGuinness, Joel Bagan; Thomas Doyle, Ryan Wintle, Uche Ikpeazu; Isaak Davies, Jordan Hugill

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Simon Moore, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Clarke-Salter; Josh Eccles, Jamie Allen, Gustavo Hamer, Ian Maatsen; Callum O'Hare, Martyn Waghorn; Viktor Gyokeres

Cardiff City vs Coventry City Prediction

Both sides head into Tuesday’s game on the back of an inconsistent run of results and will be looking to claim all three points in this one. Cardiff are unbeaten in each of their last five home games against Coventry City and we predict this trend will continue with them claiming all three points.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Coventry City

Edited by Peter P