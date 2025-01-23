Cardiff City vs Derby County Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

Cardiff City will host Derby County at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday in the 29th round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will hope to pick up vital points this weekend to avoid dropping back into the relegation zone.

The Bluebirds completed an impressive 2-2 comeback with a 97th-minute equalizer against Millwall last time out to pick up the fourth draw of their six-match unbeaten run in the league. The hosts are only two points clear of the relegation zone and will be keen to pick up a result against Saturday's visitors who are one point behind them.

Derby County continued their abysmal form on Tuesday with a 1-0 loss to Sunderland, marking their 15th league loss after 28 games played. The game also marked the visitors' fifth consecutive defeat in the league and their sixth in all competitions.

Paul Warne will be desperate to see his side pick up a result to ease the job pressures and avoid falling into the relegation zone at the business end of the season.

Cardiff City vs Derby County Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 70 previous occasions going into this weekend's clash. Cardiff have won 32 of those matches, and 19 have ended in draws while Derby have won the remaining 19.

The hosts have scored an impressive 17 goals and conceded eight across the last 10 meetings with Derby.

The visitors have only won two of the last 10 games in this fixture.

The Rams clinched a narrow 1-0 win when the teams met in the fifth round earlier this season.

The Bluebirds have conceded 43 goals in the English second division so far. Only Plymouth Argyle (60), Luton Town (47), Portsmouth (46) and Sheffield Wednesday (45) have shipped more.

Cardiff City vs Derby County Prediction

Both teams are closely matched going into the weekend but Cardiff will receive a slight edge from their home advantage against a side with only one win on the road all season.

Derby will likely be satisfied with a draw to end their losing streak but could see defeat against a side in much better form this weekend.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-0 Derby County

Cardiff City vs Derby County Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cardiff City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

