Cardiff City vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21 

Cardiff City will host Derby County on Tuesday in a midweek EFL Championship fixture. The hosts currently sit in eighth place on the table and harbor hopes of securing a playoff spot. They are just two points behind the top six and need all three points to keep pace with the teams above them.

Derby County have steered clear of the relegation zone with their fine displays in recent weeks and are currently 18th, nine points above the dropzone.

Wayne Rooney's side came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest in their last fixture. Cardiff City also played out the same result away to Middlesbrough, with a late strike by Patrick McNair helping the hosts to a share of the spoils.

Cardiff City vs Derby County Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 66 occasions in the past, with Cardiff City having the better record. The Welsh side have 29 wins and 19 draws to their name, while Derby County were victorious on 18 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 28 October 2020 when goals from Martyn Waghorn and Kieffer Moore ensured a share of the points.

Both sides have been in fine form over the last few months. The hosts are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Championship which has propelled them up the table.

Derby County have also impressed since Wayne Rooney's appointment, with a run of six wins from their last nine games aiding their survival quest.

Cardiff City form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Derby County form guide: D-W-L-W-W

𝗟𝗪𝗪𝗟𝗪𝗗



What was your favourite moment in February, #dcfcfans? 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eUtnYuNBmM — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) February 28, 2021

Cardiff City vs Derby County Team News

AFC Bournemouth v Cardiff City - Sky Bet Championship

Cardiff City

The hosts have four players ruled out through injury: Isaac Vassell (thigh), Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring), Souleymane Bamba (cancer), Lee Tomlin (groin).

There are no suspension concerns for the Bluebirds.

Injuries: Isaac Vassell, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Souleymane Bamba, Lee Tomlin

Suspension: None

Advertisement

Derby County

Derby County v Bristol City - Sky Bet Championship

The Rams have five players sidelined by injury. Jack Stretton (physical discomfort), Krystian Bielik (ACL), Tom Lawrence (ankle) and Curtis Davies (Achilles) will be unavailable for selection.

Goalkeeper David Marshall suffered a back injury against Forest and his spot in goal is likely to be taken by Kelle Roos.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Wayne Rooney.

Injuries: Tom Lawrence, Jack Stretton, Krystian Bielik, Curtis Davies, David Marshall

Suspension: None

Cardiff City vs Derby County Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Dillon Phillips; Joe Bennett, Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison, Perry NG; Sheyi Ojo, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks, Harry Wilson, Leandro Bacuna; Mark Harris

Derby County Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelle Roos; Lee Buchanan, Matt Clarke, Andre Wisdom, Nathan Bryne; Kamil Jozwiak, Graeme Shinnie, Max Bird; Jason Knight, Colin Kazim-Richards, Martyn Waghorn

Cardiff City vs Derby County Prediction

Advertisement

Both sides' good form in recent weeks suggests that there could be goals on offer. Cardiff have been the better and more consistent team across the season, but there has been a new-found edge and fortitude to Derby's game since Rooney's appointment.

We are predicting a draw in a tightly-contested fixture.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Derby County