Cardiff City vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Cardiff City return to action this week and will take on Derby County at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night in their rescheduled EFL Championship clash.

The Bluebirds have struggled for form of late and find themselves in the bottom quarter of the table. They were beaten 1-0 by Fulham in their last game and had a few chances to score but could not convert.

Cardiff City sit 20th in the Championship table with 36 points from 34 games. They are not in any danger of relegation at the moment but will be looking to return to winning ways to move up the table.

Derby County are faltering in their battle for survival. They were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town in their last game and failed to get going all game, managing just one shot on target.

The visitors sit 23rd in the league table with 21 points from 34 games. They are eight points away from safety at the moment and will be looking to begin picking up points to exit the drop zone.

Cardiff City vs Derby County Head-to-Head

There have been 67 meetings between Cardiff City and Derby County. The hosts have won 30 of those games while the visitors have won 18 times. There have been 19 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last season. Cardiff City won the game 4-0.

Cardiff City Form Guide: L-L-D-W-L

Derby County Form Guide: L-L-W-L-W

Cardiff City vs Derby County Team News

Cardiff City

Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Isaac Vassell and Max Watters are all injured and will not play against the Rams on Tuesday.

Injured: Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Isaac Vassell, Max Watters

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Derby County

Kamil Jozwiak remains the only injury concern for manager Wayne Rooney ahead of Tuesday's game. Tom Lawrence will serve the final game of his suspension while Colin Kazim-Richards and Lee Buchanan have both recovered and will be with the team.

Injured: Kamil Jozwiak

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tom Lawrence

Cardiff City vs Derby County Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alex Smithies; Cody Drameh, Perry Ng, Aden Flint, Mark McGuinness, Joel Bagan; Thomas Doyle, Ryan Wintle, Will Vaulks; James Collins, Jordan Hugill

Derby County Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Ryan Allsop; Curtis Davies, Eiran Cashin, Lee Buchanan; Nathan Byrne, Krystian Bielik, Ravel Morrison, Craig Forsyth; Max Bird, Jason Knight; Luke Plange

Cardiff City vs Derby County Prediction

Cardiff City are on a run of back-to-back losses and have won just one of their last five league games. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home league games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage come Tuesday.

Similarly, Derby County have lost their last two games and three of their last four. They have lost all five of their last league games on the road and could see defeat this week as well.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Derby County

Edited by Peter P