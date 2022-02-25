Cardiff City vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cardiff City and Fulham go head-to-head at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides this season after the Cottagers claimed a comfortable 2-0 win back in October’s reverse fixture.

Cardiff City continue to struggle for form in the EFL Championship as they fell to a 2-1 loss at Huddersfield Town last Wednesday.

The Bluebirds have now failed to win three of their last four games, losing twice and claiming one draw in that time.

With 36 points from 33 games, Cardiff City are currently 19th in the EFL Championship table, albeit with one game in hand.

Meanwhile, Fulham returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off Peterborough United 2-1 on home turf.

This followed a 2-1 loss against Huddersfield Town on February 19 which saw their two-game winning streak come to an end.

Fulham currently sit at the top of the EFL Championship table after picking up 67 points from 32 games so far.

Cardiff City vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Fulham head into Saturday’s game with the upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 30 wins from their previous 69 encounters. Cardiff City have picked up 26 wins in that time, while 13 games have ended all square.

Cardiff City Form Guide: W-L-W-D-L

Fulham Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

Cardiff City vs Fulham Team News

Cardiff City

The Bluebirds will be without Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Rubin Colwill, Isaac Vassell and Max Watters, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Isaac Vassell, Rubin Colwill, Max Watters

Suspended: None

Fulham

Terence Kongolo and Rodrigo Muniz have both been ruled out through injuries and will sit out Saturday’s game.

Injured: Terence Kongolo and Rodrigo Muniz

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Fulham Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alex Smithies; Cody Drameh, Perry Ng, Aden Flint, Mark McGuinness, Joel Bagan; Thomas Doyle, Ryan Wintle, Will Vaulks; Isaak Davies, Jordan Hugill

Fulham Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak; Neco Williams, Tosin Adarabioyo, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tom Cairney, Nathaniel Chalobah; Bobby Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Cardiff City vs Fulham Prediction

Saturday’s game sees two sides in contrasting form go head-to-head, with Fulham being the clearly better side. Cardiff City have struggled to get going at home this season and we are tipping the visitors to come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-3 Fulham

Edited by Peter P