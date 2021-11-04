Cardiff City vs Huddersfield prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Cardiff City host Huddersfield at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday (November 6) in the EFL Championship, looking to end their miserable run and return to winning ways.

Since beating Nottingham Forest in mid-September, the Bluebirds have gone winless in their next 10 games, losing a staggering nine.

Head coach Mick McCarthy was given the boot last week and the club is still looking for a replacement.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, are in seventh place with 25 points from 16 games, 13 clear of their Welsh rivals.

However, their form has been patchy recently, losing 3-0 to Bournemouth and then being held to a 1-1 draw by Peterborough.

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Head-To-Head

The upcoming clash will be their 80th meeting.

In the previous 79 encounters, Cardiff won 27 times, while Huddersfield emerged on top on 29 occasions.

However, their last victory over the Welsh outfit came way back in January 2003 as Cardiff are currently unbeaten in 15 games against the Terriers, winning 10.

Cardiff City FC @CardiffCityFC



🇬🇧 Audio Passes available for supporters in the UK 🎙️

🌎 Video Passes available internationally 🎟️



#CityAsOne



bit.ly/3q7bIfN 📺 Read up on @CardiffCityTV 's live coverage for Saturday afternoon's match against @htafc 🇬🇧 Audio Passes available for supporters in the UK 🎙️🌎 Video Passes available internationally 🎟️ 📺 Read up on @CardiffCityTV's live coverage for Saturday afternoon's match against @htafc!🇬🇧 Audio Passes available for supporters in the UK 🎙️🌎 Video Passes available internationally 🎟️#CityAsOnebit.ly/3q7bIfN

Cardiff City Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Huddersfield Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-D

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Team News

Cardiff City

Marlon Pack returned from a suspension in the last game and was immediately reinstated into the XI, relegating Leandro Bacuna to the bench.

Mark Harris inspired a famous comeback against Stoke last weekend but only came off against QPR last night.

He'll be gunning for a start here once more.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Huddersfield

The visitors will remain without their injured trio for the trip to Cardiff.

Pipa, Jordan Rhodes and Aaron Rowe have all been sidelined for an extended period of time and will miss another three to four weeks.

Goalkeeper Ryan Schofield is recovering from a back injury that has kept him on the sidelines for a few weeks while Alex Vallejo is also expected to miss out.

Injured: Pipa, Jordan Rhodes, Aaron Rowe, Ryan Schofield, Alex Vallejo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Predicted XI

Cardiff City (3-4-2-1): Alex Smithies; Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson; Perry Ng, Will Vaulks, Marlon Pack, Ryan Giles; Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris; Kieffer Moore.

Huddersfield (3-4-3): Lee Nicholls; Matty Pearson, Tom Lees, Levi Colwill; Sorba Thomas, Jonathan Hogg, Lewis O'Brien, Harry Toffolo; Danel Sinani, Danny Ward, Duane Holmes.

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Prediction

Managerless Cardiff are currently on a poor run of form, winless in their last 10 league games and looking devoid of ideas.

Huddersfield, by contrast, are doing much better and should be able to come away with all three points,

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-2 Huddersfield

Edited by Sanjay Rajan