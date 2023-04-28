Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town go head-to-head at the Cardiff City Stadium in round 45 of the EFL Championship on Sunday (April 30).

The hosts maintained their solid late-season form with a 2-1 win over a dogged Rotherham United side on Thursday. Cardiff are unbeaten in three games, picking up seven points from a possible nine, since a 4-1 loss to Sheffield United on April 15. With 49 points from 44 games, Cardiff are 18th in the Championship, six points above the danger zone.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, turned in a resilient performance, salvaging a 1-1 draw against Sunderland last time out. That followed a 1-0 loss to Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium on April 15, snapping their five-game unbeaten run.

The Terriers are on four-game winless streak. With 44 points from 43 games, Huddersfield are 21st in the points table, one point above the relegation zone, albeit with a game in hand.

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 31 wins from the last 82 meetings, Huddersfield boast a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Cardiff have picked up three fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

The Terriers are winless in nine visits to the Cardiff City Stadium, losing seven, since August 2011.

Cardiff are winless in four home games, losing twice since a 2-0 win over Bristol City on March 4.

Huddersfield hold the division’s joint fifth-worst defensive record, conceding 61 goals.

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

After an underwhelming campaign, Cardiff have confirmed their survival, thanks to their late-season surge. However, they have struggled at home in recent weeks. Huddersfield should capitalise on that, taking the positives from their spirited display against Sunderland to end their winless run.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-2 Huddersfield

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Huddersfield

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last ten clashes.)

