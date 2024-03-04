Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6th 2024

The EFL Championship returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town lock horns at the Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday.

Having picked up a 4-0 victory in October’s reverse fixture, the Bluebirds will look to do the league double over the visitors for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign.

Cardiff City kept their slim hopes of securing a playoff spot alive as they picked up a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bristol City last Saturday.

Prior to that, the Bluebirds snapped their four-game winless run on February 24 courtesy of a 2-1 victory over Stoke City at the Cardiff City Stadium.

With 47 points from 35 matches, Cardiff are currently 11th in the Championship table, level on points with 10th-placed Sunderland and nine points adrift of the playoff places.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Town picked up a huge point in their battle at the wrong end of the table as they held title-chasing Leeds United to a 1-1 draw at the weekend.

The Terriers have now gone unbeaten in three of their last four matches, claiming two wins and one draw since mid-February.

With 38 points from 35 matches, Huddersfield Town are currently 21st in the league table, level on points with Queens Park Rangers, Birmingham City and 22nd-placed Stoke City in the relegation zone.

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 32 wins from the last 84 meetings between the sides, Huddersfield Town boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Cardiff City have picked up 29 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Huddersfield are winless in eight of their last nine games on their travels, losing four and claiming four draws since the start of December.

Cardiff City have won just one of their last seven home games while losing four and picking up two draws since mid-December.

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Given the stakes of Wednesday’s results for both sides, we anticipate a fierce battle at the Cardiff City Stadium as they go all out in search of the win.

The Bluebirds are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 home games against Huddersfield and we see them grabbing all three points in this one.

Prediction: Cardiff City 2-1 Huddersfield Town

Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cardiff to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 clashes)