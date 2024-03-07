Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th, 2024

Cardiff City lock horns with Ipswich Town in the 37th matchday of the Championship on Saturday (March 9).

Erol Bulut's Cardiff are coming off a 1-0 home win over Huddersfield in midweek, with Famara Diedhiou netting a 30th-minute winner. The win - their third straight in the league - lifted the Bluebirds to tenth in the Championship.

Meanwhile, Kieran McKenna's Ipswich also emerged victorious in midweek, seeing off Bristol City 3-2 in a five-goal thriller at home. Bristol led twice before the Tractor Boys scored twice in the final 10 minutes, including Leif Davis' 89th-minute winner. They are just three points off leaders Leicester City.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, game prediction, and betting tips for the Cardiff-Ipswich Championship contest:

Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town head-to-head and key stats

In 52 meetings across competitions, Ipswich lead Cardiff 22-16.

Cardiff have won four of their last meetings, losing twice, including their last one, 3-2 in the Championship in September.

After five winless outings across competitions at home, Cardiff are unbeaten in three games at home, winning the last two.

Ipswich have four wins - including the last three - in their last seven away games across competitions, losing once.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Cardiff: W-W-W-D-L; Ipswich: W-W-W-W-W

Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town prediction

The two teams have traversed different routes this season. While Cardiff are in mid-table, Ipswich are looking good to return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2001-02 season.

Both sides are on unbeaten streaks across competitions, but Ipswich are arguably in better form, winning their last six Championship games to keep the pressure on Leicester City.

Ipswich enjoy the head-to-head advantage, but Cardiff have had the better record in recent meetings. Nevertheless, considering the rousing form of the Tractor Boys, expect them to return to winning ways.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-2 Ipswich

Cardiff City vs Ipswich Town betting tips

Tip 1: Ipswich to win

Tip 2: Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals: Yes (Four of their last five meetings have produced at least two goals.)