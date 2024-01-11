Cardiff City vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

Cardiff City will host Leeds United at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have had their struggles of late but remain in contention to secure playoff football at the end of the season. After picking up a 2-1 away win over Queens Park Rangers in their last league outing, the Bluebirds suffered a 4-0 hiding at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup last weekend after squandering two penalty kicks in the opening 10 minutes of the match.

Cardiff City sit ninth in the league table with 37 points from 26 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Leeds United are playing well at the moment and continue their push for an automatic return to the top-flight. They picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory over Birmingham City last time out in the Championship before replicating the scoreline against Peterborough United in the domestic cup on Sunday.

The visitors sit fourth in the league standings with 48 points from 26 games and will be looking to add to that tally this Saturday.

Cardiff City vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 63 meetings between Cardiff and Leeds. The hosts have won 29 of those games while the visitors have won 18 times.

There have been 16 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 2-2.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture and their last seven across all competitions.

All six of Leeds' league defeats this season have come on the road.

Cardiff City vs Leeds United Prediction

Cardiff have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last seven across all competitions. They have won just one of their last six home games and could struggle here.

Leeds, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their previous five games. They are in much better form than their opponents ahead of Saturday's clash and should win this one.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-3 Leeds United

Cardiff City vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last seven matchups)