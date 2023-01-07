Cardiff City vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

Cardiff City and Leeds United will go head-to-head at the Cardiff City Stadium in round three of the FA Cup on Sunday (January 8).
The Premier League side are unbeaten in five games against the Bluebirds and will look to end this dry spell.
Cardiff failed to find their feet on New Year’s Day, falling to a 1-0 loss against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship. They have now failed to win their last seven league games, drawing four, since a 1-0 victory at Sunderland in November.
While Cardiff will look to arrest their slump and kick off their cup campaign on a high, they have struggled at home, where they are winless in five games.
Meanwhile, Leeds turned in a resilient performance, fighting back from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against West Ham United. However, they're on a four-game winless run across competitions, losing twice. Leeds are 14th in the Premier League, picking up 17 points from 18 games.
Cardiff City vs Leeds United Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Cardiff hold a superior record in the fixture, leading 29-17, while 14 games have ended all square.
- Cardiff are unbeaten in their last five games against Leeds, claiming four wins and a draw since a 2-0 loss in February 2017.
- Cardiff are without a win in their last seven competitive games, drawing four, since November.
- Leeds are winless in four games across competitions since a 2-1 friendly win over Real Sociedad in December.
Cardiff City vs Leeds United Prediction
Cardiff and Leeds will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up as they look to arrest their slump. While a cagey affair at the Cardiff City Stadium could ensue, Leeds should snatch a narrow win to keep their cup dreams alive.
Prediction: Cardiff 1-2 Leeds United
Cardiff City vs Leeds United Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Leeds
Tip 2: Game to have Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Leeds’ last seven games.)
Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in six of Cardiff's last eight games.)