Cardiff City vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 29th 2023

Leicester City bring the year to a close with a visit to Cardiff City in round 23 of the EFL Championship on Friday.

The Foxes are unbeaten in their four visits to the Cardiff City Stadium since September 2011 and will head into the game looking to extend this impressive run.

Cardiff City failed to pick up successive league wins for the first time since October as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Plymouth Argyle on Boxing Day.

This followed a 2-1 victory away to Sheffield Wednesday on December 23 which saw their two-match losing run come to an end.

With 34 points from 24 matches, Cardiff City are currently 11th in the EFL Championship table, level on points with Watford and Norwich City.

Elsewhere, Leicester City were left red-faced on Boxing Day as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ipswich Town after conceding the equaliser in the third minute of stoppage time.

Prior to that, Enzo Maresca’s side had won each of their five matches in December, scoring 15 goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

With 59 points from 24 matches, Leicester currently sit at the summit of the Championship table, six points above second-placed Ipswich Town.

Cardiff City vs Leicester City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 63 meetings between the sides, Cardiff City boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Leicester City have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

The Foxes are unbeaten in their last four away games against Cardiff, claiming one win and three draws since a 2-0 loss in February 2011.

Erol Bulut’s men have won just one of their last five home matches while losing three and picking up one draw since the start of November.

Leicester are currently the division’s best side away from home, having picked up nine wins and 28 points in their 11 matches on the road so far.

Cardiff City vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester have enjoyed a sensational first half of their season and are well on course to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Foxes are currently on a blistering run of form and are we expect them to see off Cardiff City, who have struggled for consistency this season.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-3 Leicester City

Cardiff City vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Leicester City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Leicester’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)