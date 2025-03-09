Cardiff City vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2025

Cardiff City will host Luton Town at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result as they look to confirm safety in the final weeks of the season.

The Bluebirds successfully pushed out of the relegation zone upon their return from the winter break by losing only two of 11 league games but have struggled recently with consecutive 2-1 losses, first to Burnley and then to Sunderland on Saturday. The hosts are currently sat in 21st place, four points clear of the relegation zone and will be keen to get a result this midweek that could see them move as high as 18th place.

Luton’s woeful season continued last weekend as they went down to ten-men in the 19th minute and ended up losing 4-0 to Burnley away from home. The visitors are only one point above bottom-placed Plymouth Argyle having won just one game since the start of the year and will need to turn things around soon if they are to avoid the drop.

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 67 previous occasions going into Tuesday's game. Cardiff have won 23 of those games, 17 have ended in draws while Luton have won the remaining 27.

The Bluebirds have lost each of the last four editions of this fixture after winning each of the previous four.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in three of their last four games in this fixture including a 1-0 win when the sides met for the first leg of this fixture in November 2024.

The two sides have the joint-second worst defensive record in the English second division having conceded 59 goals in just 36 league games.

The Hatters have the worst offensive record in the league with only 32 goals scored in 36 games played.

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Prediction

The two teams are very closely matched going into Tuesday's game but Cardiff will hope to receive an edge being in front of the home crowd and take of advantage of their slightly better goal scoring output.

Luton will need improve of their abysmal performances to get a result this midweek. They have, however, won only one of 18 away league games this season and could lose this one.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-0 Luton Town

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cardiff City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last six matches)

