Cardiff City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Cardiff City have won just once in their last five games and consequently find themselves 18th, just five points off the bottom three.
Their loss away to Coventry City would have come as a bitter disappointment to a side struggling for confidence.
Luton Town, meanwhile, are currently four games unbeaten after having drawn their last three league games.
A win could see them bounce into the top six, although they would need a number of results elsewhere to fall in their favor.
Cardiff City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head
Cardiff are unbeaten in the league against the Hatters in five encounters, although they lost a League Cup tie against them in August 2019.
The Bluebirds’ last home defeat against Luton came in 2005 – the visitors’ last league victory over their hosts.
This will be their seventh Championship match-up, their last second-tier encounter ending 1-0 to Cardiff in January.
Overall, Cardiff have beaten Luton 20 times in their history. Luton have beaten Cardiff on 23 occasions.
They have shared 17 draws between them since their first meeting in 1931.
Cardiff City vs Luton Town Team News
The hosts have a number of players out long-term with key personnel currently on the sidelines.
Josh Murphy started the game alongside Kieffer Moore up front but may lose his place should Neil Harris opt to change his formation against a versatile Luton side.
Injured: Greg Cunningham, Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell, Jordi Osei-Tutu
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Luke Berry made his 100th Luton appearance in midweek while James Collins claimed his 150th club appearance. Both are expected to start this weekend.
Full-back Matty Pearson is likely to retain his place after performing well and finding the back of the net against Birmingham.
Injured: Dan Potts, Eunan O’Kane, Brendan Galloway
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Cardiff City vs Luton Town Predicted XI
Cardiff City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Smithies, Leandro Bacuna, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joe Bennett, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Junior Hoilett, Sheyi Ojo, Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore
Luton Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga, Matty Pearson, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Pelly Ruddock, Glen Rea, Luke Berry, Harry Cornick, George Moncur, James Collins
Cardiff City vs Luton Town Prediction
Bereft of confidence, the Bluebirds face a tough task against a Luton outfit generally high on morale.
Their dogged drive may break the Cardiff backline once too often, although the Welsh side should have enough pace in attack to cause trouble for the visiting defence. A draw appears to be on the cards in what we expect to be a tightly-contested affair.
Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Luton TownPublished 26 Nov 2020, 15:44 IST