Cardiff City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Cardiff City have won just once in their last five games and consequently find themselves 18th, just five points off the bottom three.

Their loss away to Coventry City would have come as a bitter disappointment to a side struggling for confidence.

Luton Town, meanwhile, are currently four games unbeaten after having drawn their last three league games.

A win could see them bounce into the top six, although they would need a number of results elsewhere to fall in their favor.

🎙 "The level of performance wasn't good enough... We were masters of our own downfall giving the ball away cheaply.



"We've shown we can be better and that has to start on Saturday against Luton and on Tuesday against Huddersfield."



📰➡️ https://t.co/TVaOCuKeJT#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/dgCosaf3o0 — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) November 25, 2020

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

Cardiff are unbeaten in the league against the Hatters in five encounters, although they lost a League Cup tie against them in August 2019.

The Bluebirds’ last home defeat against Luton came in 2005 – the visitors’ last league victory over their hosts.

This will be their seventh Championship match-up, their last second-tier encounter ending 1-0 to Cardiff in January.

Advertisement

Overall, Cardiff have beaten Luton 20 times in their history. Luton have beaten Cardiff on 23 occasions.

They have shared 17 draws between them since their first meeting in 1931.

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Team News

The hosts have a number of players out long-term with key personnel currently on the sidelines.

Josh Murphy started the game alongside Kieffer Moore up front but may lose his place should Neil Harris opt to change his formation against a versatile Luton side.

Injured: Greg Cunningham, Lee Tomlin, Isaac Vassell, Jordi Osei-Tutu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luke Berry made his 100th Luton appearance in midweek while James Collins claimed his 150th club appearance. Both are expected to start this weekend.

Full-back Matty Pearson is likely to retain his place after performing well and finding the back of the net against Birmingham.

Injured: Dan Potts, Eunan O’Kane, Brendan Galloway

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luke Berry | Latest member of the 💯 club 🧡



"I love it here, I love the group of players, unfortunately the fans aren’t here but I love the fans, the atmosphere they bring is fantastic, the sooner they get back, the better.”#COYH pic.twitter.com/0ka6iyAGWa — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) November 25, 2020

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Cardiff City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Smithies, Leandro Bacuna, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joe Bennett, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack, Junior Hoilett, Sheyi Ojo, Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore

Advertisement

Luton Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Simon Sluga, Matty Pearson, Tom Lockyer, Sonny Bradley, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Pelly Ruddock, Glen Rea, Luke Berry, Harry Cornick, George Moncur, James Collins

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Prediction

Bereft of confidence, the Bluebirds face a tough task against a Luton outfit generally high on morale.

Their dogged drive may break the Cardiff backline once too often, although the Welsh side should have enough pace in attack to cause trouble for the visiting defence. A draw appears to be on the cards in what we expect to be a tightly-contested affair.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Luton Town