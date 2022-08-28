Cardiff City vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2022-23 

Cardiff City will host Luton Town at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday night in another round of EFL Championship football.

The Bluebirds have had mixed results in the league this season. They were held to a goalless draw by Preston North End in their last game and perhaps deserved more from the game as they were the more dominant side in attack but could not find the back of the net.

Cardiff City sit 14th in the league table with eight points from six games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this week.

Luton Town have also had their struggles this season and have picked up just one win across all competitions. However, they played out a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United last time out and will be gutted not to have come away with all three points after a solid display.

The visitors sit 19th in the Championship standings with just six points from an obtainable 18. They can leapfrog their midweek opponents with a win on Tuesday and will be looking to do just that.

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Team News

Tuesday's game will mark the 65th meeting between Cardiff City and Luton Town. The hosts have won 23 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won one more. There have been 17 draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last season, which the Hatters won 1-0.

Cardiff City Form Guide: D-L-D-W-L

Luton Town Form Guide: D-W-L-L-D

Cardiff City

The hosts will be without the services of Curtis Nelson and Joel Bagan this week as the duo are both injured.

Injured: Curtis Nelson, Joel Bagan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Luton Town

Sonny Bradley is a doubt for this one after missing the Hatters' last two games due to personal reasons. Harry Cornick is recuperating from an injury and could also miss out while Alfie Doughty, Pelly Ruddock and James Shea are all injured and will not play here.

Injured: Alfie Doughty, Pelly Ruddock, James Shea

Doubtful: Sonny Bradley, Harry Cornick

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ryan Allsop; Mahlon Romeo, Perry Ng, Cedric Kipre, Callum O'Dowda; Romaine Sawyers, Joe Ralls, Andy Rinomhota; Jaden Philogene, Rubin Colwill, Max Watters

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ethan Horvath; Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts; James Bree, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman, Jordan Clark, Amari'i Bell; Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo

Cardiff City vs Luton Town Prediction

Cardiff City are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, scoring just one goal in that period.

Luton Town are on a run of consecutive unbeaten outings after losing their previous three on the bounce. They are in much better form than their hosts and should win here.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-1 Luton Town

