Cardiff City vs Manchester United: Match preview, predictions, team news, venue, and more | Premier League 2018-19 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Preview
254   //    22 Dec 2018, 00:33 IST

Manchester United - A new dawn
Arguably the most dramatic match of gameweek 18 will be Cardiff City vs Manchester United at the Cardiff City Stadium, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to begin his Manchester United journey this weekend.

Manchester United are 6th on the Premier League table, as they have picked up only 26 points so far, while the opposing team are 16th on the league table. Cardiff will try to clinch all 3 points from the match, as they are well aware of Manchester United's new manager.

Solskjaer has already hinted that his style of football is going to be more attacking, and United fans eagerly anticipate the match, as it promises to show a few new things which could predict the future of United under the guidance of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Match details

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Capacity: 33,280

Date: 22 December 2018

Time: 17:30 (BST)

Referee: Michael Oliver 

Team news


Cardiff City FC

Cardiff City will get the home support
Cardiff City are likely going to line-up without star players like Danny Ward and Jazz Richards. Greg Cunningham is a doubt for the game.

Paterson could start for Cardiff, as the young talent, Bobby Reid, is likely to be on the bench again.


Manchester United

Pogba could make his return
There are a few injury concerns for Manchester United. Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling are definitely going to miss out, Scott McTominay is still doubtful for the game, and Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial could make their return to the Manchester United starting line-up. 

Lukaku has been confirmed to be away on compassionate leave.

Predicted line-ups

Cardiff City FC: Etheridge; Ecuele Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Bennett; Gunnarsson; Hoilett, Camarasa, Arter, Murphy; Paterson

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic, Pogba, Fred; Mata, Martial, Rashford

Form in last 5 matches (all competitions)

Cardiff City FC: L-W-L-W-L

Manchester United: D-D-W-L-L

Did you know?

Manchester United have lost their last 3 league away matches against promoted sides.

Prediction

We could see a different Manchester United this weekend, and they are likely to show dominance.

Cardiff City 0-2 Manchester United

Jyotirmoy Halder
Cardiff City vs Manchester United: Match preview, Team...
