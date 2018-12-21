Cardiff City vs Manchester United: Match preview, Team news, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details | Premier League 2018-19

The weekend defeat against arch-rivals Liverpool finally nailed the coffin that was being built for Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese two and a half year stint at the Theatre of Dreams was brought to an abrupt end as Manchester United board finally sacked the 3-time Premier League winner.

A new era begins for the Red Devils under club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the Norweign takes charge of his first match as the interim manager for Manchester United against his former club Cardiff City on Saturday. This will be the first of four matches that Manchester United will be playing in space of just 11 days.

Neil Warnock and his men though seem to have finally found some rhythm at home with 3 wins in their last 3 matches at home.

Cardiff City vs Manchester United: Kick-off Information

Date: 22nd December 2018

Time: 18:30(local time), 23:00 (IST)

Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Livestream: Hotstar

Cardiff City vs Manchester United: Team News

Danny Ward and Jazz Richards are expected to miss out for the Blue Birds while Joe Bennett is a doubt. Left-back Greg Cunningham might make his return to face the Red Devils.

The availability of left back will be a welcome boost for the new boss

Solskjaer is expected to be without the service of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez with the former missing out due to personal reasons and the latter still recovering from injury. The availability of Luke Shaw will be a welcome boost to the new manager while Chris Smalling and Scott McTominay are doubtful.

Cardiff City vs Manchester United: Probable Line-up

Cardiff City: Etheridge, Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Peltier, Hoilet, Camarasa, Gunnarsson, Arter, Murphy, Reid

Manchester United: De Gea, Shaw, Lindelof, Bailly, Young, Fred, Matic, Pogba, Martial, Rashford, Lingard

Cardiff City vs Manchester United: Form Guide

The last 5 competitive matches

Cardiff City: L-W-L-W-L

Manchester United: L-L-W-D-D

Cardiff City vs Manchester United: Head to Head

Cardiff City: 7 wins

Manchester United: 14 wins

Draw: 8 draws

Cardiff City vs Manchester United: Prediction

The arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sure to bring back the attacking football that the Manchester United faithful have been longing for. The attacking talent amongst the Manchester United team is sure to be liberated from the shackles put by Jose Mourinho.

The match is sure to bring out the attacking best in the Manchester United ranks

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-3 Manchester United

