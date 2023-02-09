Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2023

Cardiff City host Middlesbrough at the Cardiff City Stadium in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to arrest their downward spiral and revive their faltering campaign.

With just 29 points from 30 games, the Bluebirds are down in 21st position in the league standings, having won only seven times thus far but none in their last 11.

Since beating Sunderland in November, the Welsh outfit have lost six times and drawn five games, with Mark Hudson also getting the boot, having only replaced Steve Morison in September.

Sabri Lamouchi is in charge of Cardiff right now but he too has failed to impress so far, overseeing losses in both games.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, are up in third place with 48 points from 30 games and have won four of their last five matches.

Michael Carrick took charge of the club back in October and has since transformed their fortunes, winning 10 of 14 matches in charge and losing only thrice to climb up a massive 18 positions in the table.

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 70 previous clashes between the sides, with Cardiff winning 34 times over Middlesbrough and losing on 23 occasions.

Cardiff had beaten Middlesbrough 3-2 in their earlier clash this season and are now looking to complete a league double over them for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Middlesbrough have lost just one of their last five clashes against Cardiff.

Middlesbrough are looking for consecutive away league wins over Cardiff for the first time since December 2011, having won 2-0 in October 2021.

Middlesbrough have won each of their last two league games without conceding - not since October 2021 under Neil Warnock have they done so in three consecutive games, with the third victory of that run coming against Cardiff (2-0 in October 2021).

Cardiff have netted just one league goal in their last seven league games.

Since Michael Carrick's first game in charge in October, only Burnley (33) and Sheffield United (32) have won more Championship points than Middlesbrough.

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Middlesbrough may have lost their first encounter of the season against Cardiff but a lot has changed since then and Boro look virtually unstoppable right now. Revenge is very much on the cards here.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-2 Middlesbrough

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

