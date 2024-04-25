Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | April 27, 2024 

Cardiff City host Middlesbrough at the Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday (April 27) in the Championship.

The hosts have had mixed results in the Championship. Cardiff beat promotion-chasing Southampton 2-1 in their last game, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Famara Diedhiou and 19-year-old Cian Ashford got on the scoresheet in the second half to clinch maximum points.

Cardiff sit 11th in the league table with 62 points from 44 games. They are one point behind their weekend opponents in ninth place and will leapfrog them with a win.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season and are out of the running for the promotion playoffs. They lost 4-3 to Leeds United last time out. taking the lead inside 10 minutes before their opponents upped the ante to clinch their fourth consecutive victory over the Boro in an end-to-end clash at the Riverside.

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 72 meetings between Cardiff and Middlesbrough, who trail 34-23.

The visitors have won four of their last five games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in eight games in the fixture since 2020.

Cardiff have scored 50 league goals this season, the fewes in the top half of the Championship.

Eight of Boro's 17 league defeats this season have come on the road.

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Cardiff have won two of their last three games after losing three of their previous four. They have won four of their last six home games.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough's latest result ended a nine-game unbeaten streak. They are undefeated in five games on the road and should pick up a point.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-1 Middlesbrough

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Cardiff's last five games.)