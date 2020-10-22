Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Both Cardiff City and Middlesbrough have had steady starts to the season and both will see this fixture as an opportunity to gain another three points.

The hosts claimed a very good point at home to Bournemouth in midweek following a 1-1 draw, something that will give them a psychological boost going into the game.

It is Middlesbrough, though, who have the best early-season record going into this one having not lost since the opening day of the season.

They are unbeaten in five, having already played the likes of last year's Premier League relegatees Watford and Bournemouth as well as high-flying Bristol City and table-toppers Reading.

A win for either side would give them a boost towards the playoff positions, with the visitors potentially jumping into the top six with a victory.

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

Cardiff are on a four-game winning streak against the Riverside outfit and have not lost at home to them since September 2014, four home games ago.

Impressively, they have kept a clean sheet in each of their previous four encounters with Middlesbrough, having not conceded a goal to them since their 3-1 away loss in February 2016 – the last time Boro triumphed over their league rivals.

This will be their 17th consecutive Championship meeting, their last cup encounter coming back in 2008.

Middlesbrough will look to score at the Cardiff City Stadium for the first time since that last victory over the Bluebirds six years ago.

Cardiff have beaten Middlesbrough 33 times in their history, losing 21 times and drawing on 11 occasions.

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Team News

The Bluebirds learned on Tuesday that left-back Greg Cunningham is facing a few weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring injury following Sunday's win at Preston North End – in just his second league start since January 2019.

Jordi Osei-Tutu is also a doubt after suffering a knock at the weekend and not featuring in Wednesday's draw with Bournemouth.

Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson is in line for another start after netting the equalizer in that game.

Injured: Joe Bennett, Greg Cunningham

Doubtful: Jordi Osei-Tutu

Suspended: None

Britt Assombalonga is “touch and go” as to whether he will feature on Saturday following a training ground knock, leaving Neil Warnock with few attacking options with striker Ashley Fletcher also ruled out until January at the earliest.

Injured: Grant Hall, Ashley Fletcher

Doubtful: Britt Assombalonga

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Cardiff City predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Smithies, Leandro Bacuna, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joel Bagan, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks, Sheyi Ojo Junior Hoilett , Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore

Middlesbrough predicted XI (3-5-2): Marcus Bettinelli, Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair , Jonny Howson , George Saville, Marvin Johnson, Sam Morsy, Marcus Tavernier, Chuba Akpom , Patrick Roberts

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Middlesbrough's injury problems up front will come as a relief to Cardiff, who might have had a tough afternoon otherwise.

The hosts will be confident of getting a result, although Boro have shown to be typically tough to break down, and perhaps the end result will be a stalemate.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Middlesbrough