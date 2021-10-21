Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Cardiff City will battle with Middlesbrough for three points in an EFL Championship fixture on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to promotion-chasing Fulham on Wednesday. Tom Cainey and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in either half to give the capital side all three points.

Middlesbrough triumphed over Barnsley with the same scoreline on home turf. Andraz Sporar and Matt Crooks scored in either half to help their side secure the win.

That victory moved Boro into 10th spot in the table on 18 points while Cardiff City are just outside the relegation zone on 11 points.

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 87 occasions in the past and Cardiff City have the better record with 33 wins to their name.

Middlesbrough were victorious in 21 previous matches while the two sides shared the spoils on 13 occasions.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw that saw Sean Morrison and Paddy McNair score in either half to share the points.

The hosts are currently on a seven-game losing streak and need to get back to winning ways to avoid being dragged into the dropzone. Middlesbrough have three wins from their last five league matches.

Cardiff City form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Middlesbrough form guide: W-W-L-W-L

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Team News

Cardiff City

Isaac Vassell and Isaac Davies have both been ruled out due to injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: Isaac Davies, Isaac Vassell

Suspension: None

Middlesbrough

The visitors have several injury concerns ahead of their trip to Wales. Grant Hall (muscle), Dael Fry (leg), Anfernee Dijksteel (hamstring), Marc Bola (muscle), Marcus Browne (ACL), Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi have all been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Grant Hall, Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Marcus Browne, Sammy Ameobi, Marc Bola, Darnell Fisher

Suspension: None

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Alex Smithies (GK); Joel Bagan, Aden Flint, Sean Morrison; Ciaron Brown, Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks, Rubin Colwill; Sam Bowen; James Collins, Kieffer Moore

Middlesbrough Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Joe Lumley (GK); Obel Hernandez, Paddy McNair, Souleymane Bamba, Marcus Tavernier; James Lea Siliki, Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks; Duncan Watmore; Andraz Sporar, Uche Ikpeazu

Cardiff City vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Cardiff City have been atrocious throughout the season and despite having home advantage, the Bluebirds are unlikely to pose much of a challenge.

Middlesbrough have gotten back on track after a slow start to the season and we are backing the Riverside outfit to secure maximum points in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Middlesbrough

