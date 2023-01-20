Cardiff City vs Millwall Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023 

Cardiff City will host Millwall in an EFL Championship matchday 28 fixture on Saturday (January 21).

The hosts fell to a 5-2 defeat at Leeds United in the FA Cup in their most recent fixture in midweek. Wilfried Gnonto's first-half brace helped the Premier League side claim a 3-0 lead at the break before Patrick Bamford scored a brace after the break to make it 5-0. Callum Robinson's late brace helped the Bluebirds make the scoreline more respectable.

Millwall, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough in league action last weekend. Marcus Forss's 54th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

The defeat saw the Lions drop into eighth spot in the standings, having garnered 39 points from 26 games. Cardiff sit just outside the relegation zone in 21st place, three points above the bottom three.

Cardiff City vs Millwall Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 73 previous occasions. Cardiff lead 23-32, while 29 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Millwall win 2-0 at home.

Cardiff are the league's least potent side in attack, scoring 21 goals in 27 games.

Millwall have won just three of their 13 league games on the road this season, losing seven.

Cardiff have failed to score in a joint-league high 12 games this season.

Millwall's last five games have seen at least one team fail to score.

The visitors' 2-0 win over Cardiff in September snapped a run of seven games that saw both teams score.

Cardiff City vs Millwall Prediction

Cardiff recently parted ways with Mark Hudson following an underwhelming start to his first managerial stint. The club are yet to announce a new manager, with caretaker manager Dean Whitehead overseeing their 5-2 bashing against Leeds United.

Meanwhile, Millwall's promotion bid has been hampered by their poor run on their travels, with just three wins all season.

However, the Lions will fancy their chances of getting the job done against a Cardiff side winless in ten games. The visitors should claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Cardiff City 0-1 Millwall

Cardiff City vs Millwall Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Millwall to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

