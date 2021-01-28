Cardiff City vs Millwall prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Cardiff City host Millwall in a mouth-watering EFL Championship clash on Saturday.

Both clubs are currently tied at 30 points with the same number of games played.

Cardiff are ahead of Millwall in 15th place due to a better goal difference. Interestingly, both teams come into the game on the back of a draw in their last game.

Cardiff drew away to Barnsley while Millwall were held to a 0-0 draw by Watford.

City fight back to earn a point at Oakwell.#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/tTrtVmNhwH — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) January 27, 2021

Cardiff City vs Millwall Head-to-Head

Cardiff and Millwall's head-to-head record is just as close as their current standings in the EFL Championship table indicate. The last five matches between the two clubs all ended in draws. The last time this fixture produced a decisive result was back in 2014 when Millwall edged the contest 1-0.

Cardiff snapped their six-match losing streak with the draw against Barnsley on Wednesday.

Millwall's current form is slightly better, having picked up five points from their last five games.

Cardiff City form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-L-L-L

Millwall form guide in the EFL Championship: D-L-W-L-D

Cardiff City vs Millwall Team News

Cardiff City

Cardiff City will be without full-back Jordan Osei-Tutu and attacker Lee Tomlin, who are both injured.

Injured: Jordan Osei-Tutu, Lee Tomlin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Millwall

Winger Connor Mahoney is the only injury concern for Millwall. He is likely to miss out despite returning to training.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Connor Mahoney

Suspended: None

Cardiff City vs Millwall Predicted XI

Cardiff City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Smithies, Perry Ng, Sean Morrison, Curtis Nelson, Joe Bennett, Leandro Bacuna, Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls, Harry Wilson, Kieffer Moore, Sheyi Ojo

Millwall Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bartosz Bialkowski, Mahlon Romeo, Shaun Hutchinson, Jake Cooper, Scott Malone, Ryan Woods, Williams, Jed Wallace, Troy Parrott, Kenneth Zohore, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Cardiff City vs Millwall Prediction

Both teams have struggled to find a consistent run of form.

Cardiff City have endured a horror one-and-a-half-month period that has seen them drop all 18 points from six outings. They will look to build on Wednesday's draw against Barnsley and earn full points against Millwall.

Their rivals will also look to get on a winning run after an indifferent start to the season.

Both clubs are struggling in mid-table and will have to seriously up their game to target a playoff spot.

However, neither team appear capable of winning and we are expecting a draw in this encounter.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1-1 Millwall